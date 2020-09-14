Contact

Young Donegal jockey wins first Group One at Irish St Ledger at The Curragh

Oisin Orr pictured after winning the Irish St Ledger on Search for a Song

Peter Campbell

There was a first Group One winner for Donegal jockey Oisin Orr on Sunday when he was on board Search for a Song which won the Irish St Ledger at The Curragh, the final classic of the season.
The Rathmullan man steered the 7/1 shot to victory by two lengths for trainer Dermot Weld. Fujaira Prince was second.
It was the latest highlight for the Donegal jockey, who is having a fantastic season. The 23-year-old was delighted. "It was brilliant. I never thought I would get an opportunity like that. Thanks to all the connections and I'm very grateful to get the ride," said Orr.
"Everything went smooth there. The plan was for me to take my time and gradually creep my way into it But she settled very well today and I was able to do that. And when I did ask her she picked up well.
"I think running over the shorter distance has relaxed her and the hood as well. I had t make a bit of room for myself to get out. I was stuck behind a few horses but when I did get the gap she did it well."
Oisin is the No 1 jockey at the famous Weld stable. "He has shown a lot of faith in me to get opportunities like that and it was great to repay him," said Orr afterwards.

