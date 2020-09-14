Young Donegal jockey wins first Group One at Irish St Ledger at The Curragh

Contact
Oisin Orr pictured after winning the Irish St Ledger on Search for a Song
There was a first Group One winner for Donegal jockey Oisin Orr on Sunday when he was on board Search for a Song which won the Irish St Ledger at The Curragh, the final classic of the season.
The Rathmullan man steered the 7/1 shot to victory by two lengths for trainer Dermot Weld. Fujaira Prince was second.
It was the latest highlight for the Donegal jockey, who is having a fantastic season. The 23-year-old was delighted. "It was brilliant. I never thought I would get an opportunity like that. Thanks to all the connections and I'm very grateful to get the ride," said Orr.
"Everything went smooth there. The plan was for me to take my time and gradually creep my way into it But she settled very well today and I was able to do that. And when I did ask her she picked up well.
"I think running over the shorter distance has relaxed her and the hood as well. I had t make a bit of room for myself to get out. I was stuck behind a few horses but when I did get the gap she did it well."
Oisin is the No 1 jockey at the famous Weld stable. "He has shown a lot of faith in me to get opportunities like that and it was great to repay him," said Orr afterwards.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Elaina Ryan, CEO Childrens Books Ireland with Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly, and Melatu-Uche Okorie, Arts Council board member.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.