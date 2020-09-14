Donegal minor league Division 3 title for Ardara after titanic extra-time struggle with Carndonagh

Ardara needed extra-time to overcome Carndonagh in the replay of the Division 3 league final at the Burn Road, Termon.

Final score Ardara 2-13, Carndonagh 2-11.

An excellent sporting game, a great advert for ladies football in Donegal. Great credit goes to both teams for making it such a great final. Well done to all the players and management teams.

Ardara scorers: Caoimhe Brennan 0-10,6f, Jessica Gallagher 2-0, Amie O’Shea 0-2, Alesha Mc Gonigle 0-1.