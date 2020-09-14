Contact

Letterkenny Gaels into Junior A Championship quarter-final with narrow win in Carn

Action from the Carn-Letterkenny Gaels quarter-final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny Gaels progressed to the Junior championship semi-final with a hard fought victory over a fast improving Carndonagh side in a windy and wet Carrickfoden on Saturday.
The visitors with the elements in their favour notched the opening scores from a Conor McBrearty free, another from long range and Shay Doherty, before Cathal Doherty and Conor O'Donnell replied for Carn. The impressive Ronan Frain and Anthony Doherty exchanged scores before Carn midfielder Ryan Kelly scored on either side of the water break to give Carn the lead.
For the remaining ten minutes of the half the Gaels full forward McBrearty took control as he kicked two long range frees and two excellent points from play to give the visitors a three point half-time lead.
Both sides exchanged scores in the third quarter through Doherty, Frain and McBrearty for Gaels while Conor O Donnell (2) and Kelly responded for Carn.
The home side got the required break on 47 minutes when James Monagle was on the end of a breaking ball in the square to toe poke to the net. The home side then took the lead before the hard working Cormac Cannon and sub Conor Walker pointed for Gaels.
Donal Doherty levelled on the hour but the visitors dug deep in injury time with scores from midfielder Ciaran Cannon and on the resultant kickout. McBrearty turned the ball over and fed to Shay Doherty to put Gaels into the semi-final.

CARNDONAGH: D McCallion, P Doherty, D McGonagle, C Monagle, D Donaghy, D Browne, A Doherty(0-1), J Monagle (1-0) R Kelly (0-3) E Kelly (0-1) C O Donnell (0-3,1f) D Doherty (0-1) D McCormack, M McLaughlin, C Doherty(0-1). Sub C McDaid.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: J Carr, S Crossan, C Browne, A Diver, D Hunter, B Diver, D O Cathail, N Diver, L Doherty, C Cannon(0-1) R Frain(0-2) C Cannon(0-1) P Doherty S Doherty (0-3) C McBrearty (0-7,3f). Sub C Walker(0-1) for N Diver.

