Full list of Donegal GAA Fixtures for next seven days

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Full list of upcoming GAA Fixtures

Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 18:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 5), St Michael's V Milford 18:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Fri, 18 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (Round 4), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 4), Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 4), Glenfin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 4), St Eunan's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 4), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 4), Na Rossa V Pettigo 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (Round 4), Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 4), Four Masters V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Round 3), Moville V Burt 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 3), Malin V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 6), Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 6), Buncrana V Urris 20:00, Ref: Leo Devenney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Fri, 18 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 4), Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Senior B Football Championship
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Dungloe 18:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Bundoran 16:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 16:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Kilcar 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 16:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 16:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Fanad Gaels 17:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Buncrana 17:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Junior B Championship Group A
Fri, 18 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 2), Convoy V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 2), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 18:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Group B
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 2), Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 17:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final ), Dungloe V Setanta 14:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Beart, (Semi Final), Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 14:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Semi Final), Moville V Downings 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Michael Murphy Sport & Leisure S H C Semi Final
Sat, 19 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Setanta V Burt 16:45, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 20 Sep, Venue: Beart, (Semi Final), Buncrana V St Eunan's 16:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

