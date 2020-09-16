Cloughaneely take Northern Regional Minor Division Two title after win over Glenswilly

Contact
Cloughaneely captain Shaun Curran is presented with the cup by Dan Harnett Picture: Geraldine Diver
Cloughaneely proved worthy winners in the Northern Regional Division Two minor decider on Tuesday evening, defeating Glenswilly by 2-9 to 0-10 at the Burn Road, Termon.
The winners were 1-5 to 0-4 up at half-time thanks to an Ethan Friel goal and they added a second from Padraig Coll in the second half.
Cloughaneely team: Oran Craig; Shane Curran, Kevin Boyle, Brian Gallagher; Ethan Friel (1-0), Dara Ferry, Keenan Gallagher (0-1); Conor Coyle, Shaun Curran (0-4,2f); Cathal McGeever, Cian Doogan (0-2), Blake Coyle; Padraig Coll (1-0), Ciaran Coll (0-1,f), Stephen Ferry. Subs: Ciaran Mulhern for Ferry 42.
Cloughaneely celebrate their minor success
