Who was top scorer? Top goalscorers in Donegal Junior Leagues revealed

The top goalscorers in the Donegal League season 2019/2020 have been revealed with former Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh showing the way.

The full list of top scorers in the different divisions are:

The Donegal League top goalscorers 2019/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports & Leisure – Premier Division

Kevin Mc Hugh Kildrum Tigers 17

Alan Gethins Cappry Rovers 12

Ronan Tourish Castlefin Celtic 11

Jamie Gallagher Drumkeen United 10

Christopher Dillon Kilmacrennan Celtic 9

Temple Domestic Appliances – Division One

Damien Glackin Ballybofey Utd 20

JP Malley Convoy Arsenal 18

Darren Mc Elwaine Convoy Arsenal 12

Ryan Cunningham St. Catherine’s FC 9

Thomas Diver Gweedore Celtic 9

Donegal Physiotherapy Performance Centre – Division Two

Martin Mc Daid Swilly Rovers 19

Jordan Duffy Deele Harps 15

Liam O Riordan Whitestrand FC 14

Tim Callaghan Curagh Athletic 13

Glencar Inn – Saturday Division One

Sean Cleary Oldtown Celtic 14

James Kerrigan Donegal Town 13

Paddy Rafferty Glencar Celtic 12

Joe Stitt Donegal Town 12

Gavin Mc Glanaghy Arranmore United 12

Old Orchard Inn – Saturday Division Two

Michael Guthrie Drumkeen United 24

Christopher Cannon Dunlewy Celtic 14

Eamonn Sheridan Kilmacrennan Celtic 14

Reece Gallagher Castlefin Celtic 14