Who was top scorer? Top goalscorers in Donegal Junior Leagues revealed

The top goalscorers in the Donegal League season 2019/2020 have been revealed with former Finn Harps striker Kevin McHugh showing the way.
The full list of top scorers in the different divisions are:
The Donegal League top goalscorers 2019/2020
Brian Mc Cormick Sports & Leisure – Premier Division
Kevin Mc Hugh Kildrum Tigers 17
Alan Gethins Cappry Rovers 12
Ronan Tourish Castlefin Celtic 11
Jamie Gallagher Drumkeen United 10
Christopher Dillon Kilmacrennan Celtic 9
Temple Domestic Appliances – Division One
Damien Glackin Ballybofey Utd 20
JP Malley Convoy Arsenal 18
Darren Mc Elwaine Convoy Arsenal 12
Ryan Cunningham St. Catherine’s FC 9
Thomas Diver Gweedore Celtic 9
Donegal Physiotherapy Performance Centre – Division Two
Martin Mc Daid Swilly Rovers 19
Jordan Duffy Deele Harps 15
Liam O Riordan Whitestrand FC 14
Tim Callaghan Curagh Athletic 13
Glencar Inn – Saturday Division One
Sean Cleary Oldtown Celtic 14
James Kerrigan Donegal Town 13
Paddy Rafferty Glencar Celtic 12
Joe Stitt Donegal Town 12
Gavin Mc Glanaghy Arranmore United 12
Old Orchard Inn – Saturday Division Two
Michael Guthrie Drumkeen United 24
Christopher Cannon Dunlewy Celtic 14
Eamonn Sheridan Kilmacrennan Celtic 14
Reece Gallagher Castlefin Celtic 14
