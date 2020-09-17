THE SPORTING DIARY: Controversy is what makes the sporting world go round

It's what makes the sporting world revolve - a little bit of controversy. Last year it was John O'Malley's 'winning' point against Gaoth Dobhair. It was debated for weeks and there are still some people who think it was wide (even though the pictures clearly showed it as a point).

Last Sunday it was Leo's 'goal' in the senior championship semi-final between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's . McLoone struck with minutes left in extra-time to level the game after Shaun Patton had fielded a high effort for a point from Eoghan McGettigan.

Referee Seamus McGonigle was in no doubt, a green flag. It was a brave decision by the official as I believe nine referees out of 10 would have given a free out. I have talked to many people since and shown others a clip of the goal and it doesn't get any clearer. 'Good goal' say some; 'Free out' say others.

I have to say my first reaction was free out and I have no reason to change that. But it just goes to show the difficult decision a referee has to make in a split second.

The goal drew Naomh Conaill level and they then, in their typical fashion, won the game with a magnificent point from captain Ciaran Thompson, a score to grace any game in any sporting venue.

It is what this Naomh Conaill team do. Spare a thought, though, for a valiant St Eunan's team, who seemed to do everything right but lost out by a point for the second year in-a-row at the semi-final stage to the Glenties-based side.

It wasn't the greatest contest for much of the game, with defence the greatest priority, and probably wasn't helped by the red cards for Naomh Conaill players, which forced that style.

But the final minutes of normal time and all of the extra-time was intriguing and nerve-wrenching for both sides. Imagine the noise that would have been generated if there had been a full house present.

The first semi-final was more clear-cut with Kilcar having too much forward power in the second half for a Gaoth Dobhair team that seems to be out of sorts this year. Odhrán Mac Niallais and Michael Carroll started but both faded and it may not have been wise to start either. Two years ago they relied heavily on veteran Kevin Cassidy up front but they need to find younger front men and it was telling that Cassidy was not in the starting line-up on Saturday.

The margin in O'Donnell Park (five points) was the biggest of all the semi-finals in senior and intermediate with one game in each level going to extra-time and a one point win. The intermediate game in Fintra between Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Columba was a tight encounter but the Glen men will be wondering why they lost out at the venue for the second year in-a-row. Last year it was a nine points lead; this time it was six and they were five up with four minutes left. It took a very good goal from Philip Patton to get Aodh Ruadh extra-time.

They will meet old foes Cloughaneely in the decider and that was the prediction of many people before the championship started.

LONG FOOTNOTE: My footnotes are short and punchy most times, but this week I'm using it as a plea to those in charge of the press box in MacCumhaill Park on match days. On Sunday in the lower section where the humble written hacks are housed there was a comfortable 8 or 9 people, but when the half-time whistle went, the place became like a dance hall from the distant past, packed to capacity. It was the first time since the arrival of Covid-19 that I felt uncomfortable in an indoor space. And given the increase in the incidence of the virus, not just in Dublin, but in Donegal, everyone has to be more cautious. Sunday in the press box at half-time broke all the rules and I'm hoping that there will be a significant improvement for county final day. It is the small things that trip you up!