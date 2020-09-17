Gold, silver and bronze for Rosses AC at Donegal T&F and Field championships

Another busy week’s activities with the u9 and u10s Donegal Track and Field Championships last Wednesday where it was the turn of the u9 and U10s athletes to get their chance to compete.

It was a brilliant evening enjoyed by all and a big thanks Finn Valley for hosting and Athletics Donegal for organising- especially the Competition Committee.

It turned out to be an amazing evening for the club with a big number of athletes travelling but even bigger performances by all. There were 16 events on Track and Field and 4 Relays and the club came away with the following individual medals: 10 Golds, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze and eight 4th place finishes.

In the relays there was more success with 3 Gold and 1 Silver. More so than the medals were the enjoyment and fun had by the kids who have worked hard over the past few months and last night was a chance to see the progress.

A huge thanks to all the parents who take the time to get the kids to training and specially to compete in these events. There was a great atmosphere and so many big smiles to be seen. Well done to all.

At the Aghyaran 5k Patrick Trimble had another fantastic performance with 17.45. Patrick has come out of lockdown flying and is reaping the rewards of steady training.

At the Ulster Juvenile Track and Field Championships at the weekend in Belfast there was a Silver medal for Leah McGarvey in the u18 Long Jump. After a long hiatus from competition and training Leah jumped 4.89m to take silver in the u18 long jump competition at the renowned Mary Peters track. Delighted to be back on the podium after a difficult year.

Training has switched primarily now to cross country with upcoming competitions over the next 2 months or so and training continues Mondays and Thursday at the track at Carrickfinn at 6:30pm.

Leah McGarvey

Rosses AC U-9 girls