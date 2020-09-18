MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Pity those who have to decide who sees county final

The news that filtered through last week that the GAA had confirmed that the All-Ireland hurling and football championships would go ahead after receiving assurances of support from government wasn’t met with the enthusiasm that many would have expected.

The GAA also confirmed that the U-20 and minor championships would also go ahead. A statement from the GAA itself said: “following positive interaction with the government and an understanding that specific financial supports were to be made available” it was decided that the games would go ahead.

They also added that running the games would cost in the region of €20 million; this year’s football competition would be straight knockout and would start on October 31, with the hurling beginning a week later with a back door qualifying system.

The final part of the statement made the point that because of the pandemic and the reduced level of funding available there would be strict financial controls put in place by the Association which would “govern the costs of running these teams”, there would be a limit on training sessions, three a week and there was ban on training camps.

Some might suggest not before time; that control on spending within county boards had reached near uncontrollable levels and in many counties clubs were expected to pick up the tab. However, with both clubs and county boards incomes sorely affected by Covid-19 and the government having to step in, how will this affect the way things are going to be run in the future.

For years many commentators have brought attention to the vast amounts of money that were being spent on preparing county teams. Many have also suggested that this has also trickled down to clubs and that if we were not careful clubs and county boards would find themselves at the mercy of banks.

Many including myself would have thought that the GAA itself would have been in a stronger financial position but when you consider the money that is spent on stadiums, centres of excellence, and grounds all around the country, the reserves have been used up fairly quickly. Going forward and not knowing how authorities are going to allow sport to be played have the GAA and other sporting organisations to consider the way in which they spend their cash? Are they going to have to consider other forms of raising revenue?

The live streaming of games is certainly a brilliant one but considering the lack of good broadband in many areas of the country, there is certainly a limit on that.

You would have to believe that the amounts of money given to sporting organisations from broadcasting rights will get smaller. If we are to believe the economists a downturn due to the pandemic is not far away. The restrictions on crowds has to have had a huge effect on county boards and clubs alike, especially in the last few weeks where no supporters were allowed through the gates.

Of course this will change but you are still talking about reduced numbers and the hassle that brings. We all remember the last time Donegal reached the All-Ireland final and the scramble for tickets and how many people who missed out took their time to come back to matches. Imagine what it is going to be like in the Naomh Conaill and the Kilcar clubs in the next ten days? Who gets to go to the county final? This will be the same story throughout the country. Club officials having to decide who gets to go and who doesn’t. Yes, the games will be live streamed but nothing beats being there on the day your club plays in a county final.

This burden will fall on volunteers who regardless what they do will be wrong. I, like everyone else, understand the restrictions placed on the whole country by the medical experts because of the pandemic, but many can be blinded by things like this when there is a county final at stake.

Down the line county boards are going to find themselves in the same predicament; they have to consider sponsors, players’ families, hard working administrators who have worked extremely hard to make sure the games went ahead throughout the summer, referees and off course those supporters who travel the length and breadth just to watch Donegal; not an easy task and certainly one that leaves those in charge between a rock and a hard place.

Many of their decisions will create difficulty in the months and years ahead and I have no doubt they will suffer personally for it. While we all know the importance of our games whether it’s the GAA, soccer or rugby, we may soon have to ask ourselves whether it is worth it or not.