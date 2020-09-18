BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: No shocks in senior or intermediate semi-finals

The semi-finals worked out much as I had predicted over the weekend. Dealing with Saturday's game first I had fancied Kilcar to beat Gaoth Dobhair, who were not just going as well as they had been a couple of years ago.

And then when Odhrán Mac Niallais went off, they lost a lot of firepower, but then he just wasn't at his best. Even if he was playing at the top of his game, Kilcar might have been too good. They have six good forwards and are an awesome side at the moment.

It was a great battle between Neil McGee and Patrick McBrearty with McGee on top in the first half but in the second half McBrearty broke free and scored some good points. He is a good player. Then again Ryan McHugh was super and deservedly won the man of the match award.

The game went as expected. You might have thought that the wet night might have hampered Kilcar but it did not seem so. They go into the county final as quite a force.

The other semi-final was a different matter. I didn't get to see the stream because I was involved with Bundoran and we had difficulty getting a team out to play Convoy. When I got back it was late and I had to settle for listening to the game on the radio.

Because of that I did not see the contentious goal. But it was typical of Glenties and their never say die attitude. Listening to the radio the commentator felt that when St Eunan's went three points up that they had the game. But Naomh Conaill got the goal, and whether it was contentious or not, they got it.

I had said last week that if they were without Ciaran Thompson that they would not win. But he came on and it was he who kicked the winning point, which was an awesome score. He is a good club and county player.

I felt sorry for the young Letterkenny team, but they will come again.

It has the makings of a massive county final between basically neighbours in the south-west, Glenties and Kilcar. It is a pity that we haven't the capacity to play it in front of the crowd that you be expecting. I imagine it will be streamed again and it could make the Co. Board a few bob.

But it is not the same, not being there. It should be a mouth watering tie. Glenties have been around now for some 15 years while Kilcar should have had a couple more titles under their belt

It is hard to say how it will go. To be fair, they are the two best sides and it is a pity that we can't get to see it in the flesh. It is terrible really.

LIGHTER NOTE

On a lighter note, we got a side out to play a league game in Convoy and I had not been involved in a game against Convoy in a long time. I would have played against them in a junior final in 1961 when Rory Kavanagh's father, Charlie and his brother were playing and Seamus Given, father of Shay, was also playing for Convoy.

They have a fine set up there with a fine pitch and floodlights. Thankfully the weather was good. It was an enjoyable game of football. It was sad that we only had five of starting line out from the week before; sad that players didn't make themselves available. Bundoran came back to level and Convoy finished with a flourish to take the game by three points.

It was good preparation for them as they are in a junior semi-final this weekend.

INTERMEDIATE

The Intermedate went as I expected. Aodh Ruadh prevailed after extra-time. They are a better side than they are showing. Fair play to Naomh Columba, they got a good start and looked as though they might prevail.

Cloughaneely also got a good start with the wind and a penalty against Buncrana and the Inishowen men could never seem to catch up to them. It has been a good campaign for Buncrana but Cloughaneely were playing Division One football for a few years and they have big Jason McGee back. I'm looking forward to the final and will be slagging the brother-in-law Philip McGlynn, who will be supporting his native Cloughaneely.

Good luck to the four sides taking part in the Junior Championship semi-finals this weekend - it is good to see Letterkenny Gaels doing well.

SPECTATORS

I see that 200 are to be allowed into games from this weekend. Maybe further down the line that will be increased before the county football starts. Unfortunately 100 tickets will not be enough to cover the needs and expectations of each club but the only thing I can suggest is that we watch it at home. With Covid-19 spreading at the moment, it is best to stay at home.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell