Paul Durcan hoping to lift title in third county on Sunday

Donegal All-Ireland winning goalkeeper and double All-Star Paul Durcan could end up becoming a Drumcliffe-Rosses Point hero this Sunday at Markievicz Park.

The 36-year-old has helped the North Division club reach their first ever Sligo Senior Football Championship final. Dara Long, also a member of the Drumcliffe panel, is a nephew of Brian McEniff and was born in Bundoran, but is injured at the moment.

Speaking to the Sligo Weekender this week, Durcan, who joined the club this year, said that Drumcliffe-Rosses Point's record of not having conceded a goal in five games is down to his teammates, especially in defence.

“There are lads on this team who are well capable, it is not because of just me or anything that we've kept a clean sheet,” maintained the experienced custodian, a Sigerson Cup winner with IT Sligo in 2005.

Pointing out the value of Niall Colleary's second-half goal in the recent one-point defeat of Coolera-Strandhill in the county semi-final, Durcan is looking forward to Sunday's decider.

He already has won Senior Football Championships with Four Masters in Donegal and with Dublin's Ballyboden St Enda's.

“This is a big occasion for everyone at the club. It definitely will be an experience to savour. There are some great people involved, the management, backroom team and club officials. It is a huge day for the club and the area – hopefully it will be a memorable one.”

Durcan, who knows Tourlestrane players Pat Harte and Colin Neary from his days at IT Sligo, is aware of what Drumcliffe-Rosses Point's opponents are bringing to the table.

“Tourlestrane are going for five-in-a-row so they're obviously a very good side – but each final has to be looked at on its own merits, we're there and we have a chance.”

“There are lot of talented players in this Drumcliffe-Rosses Point team and a lot of up and coming players,” he added.

Durcan would be joining a list of Donegal players who have won senior championships in Sligo. Among them in recent times were Eamon Haran with Tourlestrane and Sean Dorrian with Eastern Harps. Cathal O'Donnell from Gaoth Dobhair won titles with St Mary's and there are bound to be many others. Let us know at sport@donegaldemocrat.com