Donegal GAA fixtures badly disrupted by Covid-19 -At least 15 games off this weekend

There will be at least 15 games off in Donegal GAA this weekend due to Covid-19, one of them the Michael Murphy Junior A championship semi-final between St Mary's, Convoy and Letterkenny Gaels on Sunday.

This is due to a Covid test in Convoy. This game has been postponed.

All of the fixtures in the Senior B Championship and Intermediate B Championship have also been postponed. This is due to travel restrictions for players in Dublin, where new regulations have been put in place.

Hopefully, those Dublin restrictions will not affect the Donegal senior and intermediate finals which are fixed for next weekend, Saturday and Sunday.