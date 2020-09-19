Setanta sail into another Donegal senior hurling championship final with win over Burt 

Setanta sailed into another Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final with a ten point semi-final win over Burt this evening in O’Donnell Park.

Setanta 3-18

Burt 2-11



Davin Flynn, Kevin Campbell and Michael Donoghue scored the goals for the winners - all in the second half, while Eanna McLaughlin and Joe Boyle, from the penalty spot, had late Burt goals which added respectability to the scoreboard.

Setanta came into the game unbeaten and the hot favourites against a Burt side with many new faces sprinkled with a number of old reliables.

The early exchanges were pretty even with Michael Donoghue opening the scoring for Setana inside 30 seconds.

But the Galway man’s strike was quickly cancelled out inside a minute by Ronan McDermott, with a fine strike after winning the ball well.

And Burt led for the one and only time four minutes later when Joe Boyle converted the first of his three first half points.

Setanta through Declan Coulter (2) and Josh McGhee edged back in front and led 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break. Joe Boyle also scored Burt’s third point.

Setanta began to flex their muscles after the first break and by half-time had opened up a five point 0-11 to 0-5.

Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn and Richie Kee with two each posted the points for the Finn Valley men.

Joe Boyle and Dara Grant were on target for the Burt men whose heads were down as they went in for the half-time break.

And any notion that Burt would make a game of it were well and truly dashed in the early minutes after half-time.

Davin Flynn, from what looked like an impossible angle, going away from the posts flicked home the first goal.

That was three minutes into the new half and opened up a ten point, 1-12 to 0-5 lead. And with the star studded champions - they started with eight Donegal seniors - in rampant mood they had moved 19 points clear before Jack Laverty got Burt off the mark with a little under ten minutes remaining in the game.

Kevin Campbell with a cool finish after good play from Michael Donoghue and Gerard Gilmore scored the second Setanta goal, on 50 minutes.

Eanna McLaughlin with a neat finish took the bare look off the scoreboard with a fine strike and goal before Donoghue capped a fine performance with Setanta’s third goal near the end.

Joe Boyle converted a late penalty and Darius McColgan and Boyle hit injury time points for a Burt side that was just a pale shadow of the teams gone by.

SETANTA: Ciaran Bellew; Alan McConnell, Marty Bonner, Mark Callaghan; Danan Rowan, Danny Cullen (0-1), Niall Cleary; Richie Kee (0-2), Michael Donoghue (1-2); Gerard Gilmore (0-2), Declan Coulter (0-6,4f), Bernard Lafferty; Conor McGettigan, Josh McGhee (0-1), David Flynn (1-3). Subs: Mark Devine for C McGettigan 39; Kevin Campbell (1-1) for J McGhee, 42; Brendan Tourish for B Lafferty, 48; Ruairi Campbell for D Flynn 55; Sean Ward for M Donoghue 59.



BURT: Mickey McCann; Jonathan Downey, Ciaran Bradley, Callum Porter; Ciaran Dowds, Christopher McDermott, Oisin Kelly; Stephen Gillespie, Jack Lavery (0-1); Caolan McDermott, Joe Boyle (1-8,1-0 pen,6f), Conor Carlin; Ciaran Curran, Ronan McDermott (0-1), Dara Grant (0-1). Subs: Eanna McLaughlin (1-0) for C McDermott 25 inj; Darius McColgan (0-1) for D Grant 57.



REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans)