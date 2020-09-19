Downings comfortably into Donegal junior championship final with victory over Moville

A clinically executed penalty from midfielder Caolan McGroddy on the cusp of half-time pushed a slicker Na Dúnaibh side to a deserved victory over a game but outgunned Moville in Ballybofey on Saturday night.



Na Dúnaibh 1-10

Moville 0-7



McGroddy’s goal spurred the winners to a 1-4 to 0-3 half-time lead - a lead they never looked like losing.

Moville tried hard but did not have the necessary cut to really trouble the winners.

But that goal really changed the face of the game firmly in favour of last year’s Intermediate side.

Underdogs Moville had a brighter start and took the game to Downings in the early stages.

They were rewarded with a pointed free from nippy corner forward Paddy Faulkner after Danny Murphy was fouled.

Moville had quite an amount of possession in this period but Downings were well organized in defence.

The impressive Johnny McGroddy opened their account with a sweetly struck left-footed point to level matters in the 7th minute.

Towering Downings midfielder Ronan Gallagher then confidently converted a long range free, but this was quickly cancelled by a soaring Moville point from Eoin O’Doherty to level matters.

Downings threw on their sub Lorcan Connor as McGroddy nudged them in front from a free.

But the inevitable Faulkner levelled matters in the 19th minute

Exchanges were fairly even, but the crucial score came just before half-time when Downings got a goal from a penalty.

Kevin Doherty cleverly found James Lee McBride deep inside the Moville defence.

A Moville defender made a clumsy challenge on McBride and hauled him down and referee Kevin McGinley had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Midfielder Caolan McGroddy calmly converted the penalty which put the winners ahead by 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.

This was a huge blow to the losers who were always chasing the game thereafter.

Moville were struck another blow when big midfielder Malachy McDermott was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes.

Downings had a great chance of a goal but Lorcan Connor’s shot came off the crossbar.

Johnny and Caolan McGroddy were on target as they eased into a 1-8 to 0-3 lead with Faulkner replying for Moville from a free.

Johnny McGroddy and Michael Barr swapped points as sub Eric Roberts landed a great point for the winners.

To their credit, Moville kept coming forward in waves, but were generally contained by a well organised Downings defence.

The final ten minutes were littered with stoppages and referee Kevin McGinley dished out several yellow cards.

Ex county panellist Tony McClenaghan landed two late points for the losers but it was only a token as a physically superior Downings held out for a deserved victory.



DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Hugo Davis, Bernard McNutt, Oisin Boyce; Padraig McGinnitty, Alan Pasoma, Kevin Doherty; Caolan McGroddy (0-2) Ronan Gallagher (0-1,f); James Lee McBride, Johnny McGroddy (0-5,4f), Ben McBride (0-1); Gary McClafferty, Shane Boyce, Aaron McClafferty. Subs: Lorcan Connor (0-1) for Aaron McClafferty (15), Eric Roberts (0-1) for James Lee McBride, David Hay for Hugo Davis (49), Kyle McFadden for Shane Boyce (58).



MOVILLE: Dylan Doherty; Declan Diver, Markis Braksis, James Henry; Eunan Hegarty, Tony McClenaghan (0-2), Enda Faulkner; Malachy McDermott, Padhraic Skelly; Eoin O’Doherty (0-1), Michael Barr (0-1) Ciaran Diver; Danny Murphy, Christy Hegarty, Patrick Faulkner (0-3,2f). Subs: Seamus Hegarty for Danny Murphy, Michael Leech for Christy Hegarty, Eoghan for James Henry (59)



REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)