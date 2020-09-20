Contact

St Michael's continue with their good league record with win over Milford

St Michael's continue with their good league record with win over Milford

Actionfrom the St Michael's v Milford game at a sun-swept Bridge

Reporter:

Moses Alcorn

St. Michael’s kept up their good record in the Regional League on Saturday night last with a good victory over Milford at The Bridge with two second half goals being the difference between both teams.

St. Michael’s 2-9
Milford 0-10

The match was played in perfect conditions. It was nip and tuck for the first 10 minutes with both teams cancelling out each other scores. Stephen Doak opened the scoring for the home side before Kane Barrett equalised for the visitors.
It was virtually score for score in the first half with Edward O’Reilly and Martin McElhinney scoring points for St. Michael’s however Luke Barrett with three and Christopher Barrett levelled the match for Milford but further points from the impressive McElhinney and O’Reilly gave St. Michael’s a two point lead at half time on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-7 Milford 0-5.
Milford got off to the better start in the second half with two points from Luke Barrett levelling matters before points from Kane and Luke Barrett put Milford two points up.
However, that was as good as it got for them as goals from Martin McElhinney and Michael The Rock Gallagher and further points from McElhinney and sub Chris McElhinney sealed the victory for St. Michaels despite a late consolation point from Kane Barrett.

St. Michael’s: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Antoin McFadden, Liam Kelly, Michael McGinley, Michael Gallagher 1-0, Kyle McGarvey, Martin Breslin, Stephen Doak 0-1, Eddie O’Reilly 0-4, Carlos O’Reilly, Colin McFadden, Martin McElhinney 1-2, Andrew Kelly. Sub: Chris McElhinney 0-1 for Colin McFadden.

Milford: Shaun Gallagher, Thomas Evasson, Sean Black, Dillian Dorrian, Ronan Doherty, Shay Durning, Ruairi O’Donnell, Lorcan Friel, Luke Barrett 0-6, Mathew McLaughlin, Christopher Barrett 0-1, Cathal McGettigan, Martin Doyle, Kane Barrett 0-3, Peter Curran.

Referee: Connie Doherty Naomh Conaill

