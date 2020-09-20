Remarkable county final statistic - just one point separates Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

After playing six games in the run-in to the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal senior championship final there is an amazing statistic in the scoring stakes with just one point separating the teams.

Both Kilcar and Naomh Conaill have scored 13 goals with Kilcar notching 100 points and Naomh Conaill 99.

Thanks to Edward Molloy, who has been tallying the scores from the frist round back at the end of July, beginning of August.

His stats also reveal that Kilcar have 15 different scorers while Naomh Conaill have 17 different scorers. And there is also a very large contribution to the scores by defenders, particularly Naomh Conaill, with six goals.

Naomh Conaill had scores from six defenders, while Kilcar had scores from four.

Only one player, Patrick McBrearty, scored in all games for Kilcar, while for Naomh Conaill Charles McGuinness and Ciaran Thompson contributed in all six games. The top individual score in any one game was Conor Doherty with 2-3 for Kilcar and Eoghan McGettigan (0-8) and Charles McGuinness (1-5) for Naomh Conaill. Dermot Molloy scored 1-4 in two games.

The full list of scorers in each team is

Kilcar

Patrick McBrearty 2-30

Matthew McClean 2-15

Conor Doherty 3-10

Stephen McBrearty2-5

Ryan McHugh 0-10

Ciaran McGinley 1-6

Mark McHugh 1-6

Darragh O'Donnell 1-3

Eoin McHugh 0-5

Andrew McClean 0-4

Michael Hegarty 1-0

Ryan McShane 0-3

Oran Doogan 0-1

Brian O'Donnell 0-1

Conor McShane 0-1

Naomh Conaill

Charles McGuinness 3-16

Dermot Molloy 2-15

Ciaran Thompson 0-19

Eoghan McGettigan 0-17

Eunan Doherty 1-6

Ethan O'Donnell 2-2

Anthony thompson 1-4

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui 0-6

AJ Gallagher 2-0

Nathan Byrne 0-4

Seamus Corcoran 0-4

Kevin McGettigan 1-0

Leo McLoone 1-0

Ultan Doherty 0-2

Brendan McDyer 0-2

Ciaran Brennan 0-1

Odhran Doherty 0-1