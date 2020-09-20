Gerard Gallagher first home in Donegal 5k in Letterkenny

Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley had five seconds to spare at the finish of the Donegal 5k in Letterkenny. He was just ahead of Tir Chonaill AC's Martin Cunningham, fresh from his All-Ireland Masters win recently.

Paddy Brennan of Finn Valley was just two seconds further adrift in third place in an exciting finish.

Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC was first female home ahead of Clare McGuigan of Lifford Strabane

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime

1 839 Gallagher, Gerard M MO Finn Valley AC MO 15:11

2 803 Cunningham, Martin M M40 Tir Chonaill AC MO 15:16

3 781 Brennan, Paddy M M35 Finn Valley AC MO 15:18

4 902 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M M35 Letterkenny AC MO 15:25

5 859 Hughes, Eoin M MO Letterkenny AC MO 15:29

6 971 Wallace, Marc M MO Letterkenny AC 15:32

7 949 O'Donnell, Charlie M M40 Rosses AC M35 15:43

8 836 Ferry, Declan M MO Rosses AC MO 15:47

9 789 Carlin, Shea M MO Finn Valley AC MO 15:54

10 893 McElchar, Dermot M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 15:59

11 937 McPaul, Mark M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:00

12 786 Burke, Nakita F FO Letterkenny AC FO 16:01

13 964 Stewart, Shaun M M35 Rosses AC M35 16:06

14 903 Mc Gonagle, Ciaran M M40 Letterkenny AC MO 16:08

15 950 O'Donnell, Shane M MO Rosses AC MO 16:16

16 798 Crawford, Gavin M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 16:24

17 915 Mc Laughlin, Matthew M M35 16:26

18 913 Mc Kinney, Pauric M M50 Inishowen AC M50 16:26

19 919 Mc Menamin, David M MO Inishowen AC MO 16:31

20 840 Gallagher, Gary M M35 Finn Valley AC M35 16:33

21 935 McNulty, Shane M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 16:35

22 907 Mc Guigan, Claire F F35 Lifford Strabane AC 16:38

23 843 Gallagher, Shane M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:41

24 820 Doherty, Karol M M W/Chair 16:43

25 897 McFadden, John M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:43

26 821 Doherty, Liam M M40 Milford AC M35 16:46

27 956 Ryan, Paddy M MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:49

28 863 Kelly, Karl M M40 Inishowen AC M35 16:52

29 955 Porter, David M M35 Inishowen AC M35 16:53

30 842 Gallagher, Barry M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 16:54

31 822 Doherty, Anthony M M50 Milford AC M50 16:55

32 909 Mc Hugh, Manus M M40 Rosses AC M35 16:58

33 862 Kelly, Kevin M M35 Letterkenny AC MO 17:06

34 912 Mc Kelvey, Paul M M40 Rosses AC M35 17:07

35 852 Gibbons, Joe M M35 Milford AC M35 17:10

36 880 Mc Clafferty, John M M35 Milford AC M35 17:11

37 900 Mc Gee, Malcolm M M40 Inishowen AC M35 17:19

38 928 McMenamin, Peter M M35 Finn Valley AC M35 17:19

39 970 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses AC M35 17:22

40 778 Bradley, Liam M M50 Inishowen AC M50 17:35

41 918 Mc Lucas, Martin M M50 Inishowen AC M50 17:41

42 837 Fogarty, Oisin M MJ Inishowen AC MO 17:45

43 864 Kelly, Natasha F FO Finn Valley AC FO 17:46

44 878 Mc Bride, Declan M M35 Milford AC M35 17:46

45 846 Gallagher, Declan M M35 Rosses AC M35 17:49

46 874 Loughlin, Patrick M M40 Tir Chonaill AC M35 17:50

47 946 O'Brien, John M M35 Finn Valley AC M35 17:56

48 938 Mooney, Martin M M35 Inishowen AC M35 18:03

49 796 Coyle, Barry M M40 Milford AC M35 18:05

50 972 Ward, Gavin M M40 Rosses AC M35 18:11

51 825 Doherty, Noel M M40 Tir Chonaill AC M35 18:12

52 823 Doherty, Ryan M MO Inishowen AC MO 18:14

53 968 Tinney, Liam M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 18:14

54 974 Wiseman, Eimear F FO Letterkenny AC FO 18:17

55 981 Mc Laughlin, Conor M MO 18:36

56 780 Bradshaw, Aaron M MJ Tir Chonaill AC MO 18:36

57 783 Brennan, Patrick M M35 Letterkenny AC M35 18:39

58 776 Boyce, Harry M M35 Milford AC M35 18:42

59 957 Shiels, Dessie M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 18:46

60 819 Diver, Fionnuala F F40 Rosses AC F35 18:46

61 850 Gallen, David M MO Finn Valley AC MO 18:54

62 865 Kelly, Jack M MJ Tir Chonaill AC MO 18:54

63 901 Mc Gee, Niall M M40 Inishowen AC MO 18:59

64 858 Harkin, Michael M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 19:00

65 853 Gilchrist, Andrew M M35 Tir Chonaill AC M35 19:03

66 847 Gallagher, Karen F FJ Finn Valley AC 19:06

67 851 Galvin, Michael M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 19:07

68 945 Murray, Darren M MO Milford AC MO 19:11

69 788 Campbell, Joanne F FO Finn Valley AC FO 19:13

70 877 Mc Bride, Brendan M M50 Rosses AC M35 19:16

71 894 McElchar, Jerome M M40 Finn Valley AC M35 19:24

72 979 Rodgers, James M M40 19:25

73 829 Dolan, Stacey F FO Finn Valley AC FO 19:26

74 792 Collins, Michael M M50 Inishowen AC M50 19:33

75 838 Fox, Jason M M35 19:38

76 833 Fealty, John M M60 Milford AC M50 19:41

77 969 Travers, Steven M M W/Chair Tir Chonaill AC M35 19:42

78 959 Shiels, Stevie M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 19:50

79 832 Duffy, Hugh M M35 19:50

80 929 Mc Monagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 19:52

81 875 Mackey, Barry M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 19:58

82 857 Gormley, Eimear F FO Letterkenny AC FO 20:05

83 831 Dooher, Catherine F F40 Finn Valley AC FO 20:09

84 869 Kerr, Martin M M60 Milford AC M50 20:11

85 867 Kelly Ita F F50 Finn Valley AC F50 20:15

86 861 Kearns, Gary M M40 Letterkenny AC M35 20:17

87 940 Mulhern, Martina F F35 Rosses AC F35 20:19

88 860 Hughes, John M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 20:22

89 914 Mc Kinney, Owen M M40 Inishowen AC M35 20:22

90 951 O'Donnell, Ciaran M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 20:23

91 985 Ferry, Seamus M M50 Rosses AC M50 20:24

92 885 Mc Colgan, Daithi M M35 Inishowen AC M35 20:29

93 933 McNabb, Joanne F F40 Finn Valley AC F35 20:32

94 883 Mc Clay, Brian M MO Inishowen AC MO 20:40

95 941 Mullen, John Anthony M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 20:46

96 876 Magee, Emer F F50 Rosses AC F35 20:57

97 973 Wilson, Dereck M M35 21:02

98 870 Lee, Paul M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 21:12

99 784 Breslin, Cathy F F40 Rosses AC F35 21:17

100 888 Mc Colgan, Aoibheann F FO Inishowen AC FO 21:18

101 849 Gallagher, Philomena F F50 Tir Chonaill AC F50 21:22

102 916 Mc Laughlin, Siobhan F F40 Inishowen AC FO 21:51

103 802 Crawford, Sinead F F40 Inishowen AC FO 21:56

104 827 Doherty, Sheila F FO Inishowen AC FO 21:57

105 892 McDermott, Eimear F F40 Finn Valley AC F35 22:11

106 966 Bonner, Emily F F40 Tir Chonaill AC F35 22:17

107 866 Kelly, PJ M MO Finn Valley AC MO 22:19

108 960 Shiels, Margaret F F50 Letterkenny AC F50 22:28

109 965 Sweeney, Margaret F F50 Tir Chonaill AC F50 22:30

110 828 Doherty, Mary Teresa F FO Inishowen AC FO 22:32

111 773 BONNER, NOREEN F F60 Finn Valley AC F50 22:33

112 975 Wiseman, Liam M M50 Letterkenny AC M50 22:34

113 879 Mc Bride, Brian M M60 Letterkenny AC M50 22:35

114 942 Mullen, Marie F F50 Letterkenny AC F50 22:45

115 967 Thomas, Sharon F F40 Tir Chonaill AC F35 22:56

116 826 Doherty, Lorraine F F40 Rosses AC F35 23:02

117 889 McConnell, Sinead F F50 Finn Valley AC F35 23:06

118 777 Boyle, Danielle F F35 Tir Chonaill AC F35 23:13

119 978 Wiseman, Theresa F F50 Letterkenny AC F50 23:49

120 905 Mc Gowan, Sharon F F50 Tir Chonaill AC F50 23:52

121 917 Mc Laughlin, Aideen F F50 Inishowen AC F50 24:07

122 794 Collins, Breege F F50 Inishowen AC F50 24:41

123 848 Gallagher, Arlene F F35 Tir Chonaill AC F35 25:37

124 830 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn Valley AC F50 25:39

125 896 Mc Elwaine, Maria F F50 Inishowen AC F50 26:23

126 775 Bonner, Kay F F60 Convoy AC 26:44