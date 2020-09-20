Full round-up of GAA Results for Donegal over last seven days

Contact
Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Termon 5-16 Glenswilly 1-10
St Michael's 2-9 Milford 0-10
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Ardara 3-13 Naomh Conaill 1-11
Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Naomh Bríd 1-16 Naomh Ultan 2-6
Divisional League Division 2 Group B Reserve
Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-10 Burt 2-9
Buncrana 4-11 Urris 2-7
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-18 Termon 2-8
County Minor League Division 1
Gaoth Dobhair 3-19 Malin 0-4
County Minor League Division 2
Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-12 Dungloe 0-9
County Under 14 League Division 1
Gaoth Dobhair 3-10 Naomh Conaill 3-8
County Under 14 League Division 2
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-5 Glenfin 0-0
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final
Dungloe 2-16 Setanta 0-16
Carndonagh 1-14 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-11
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sport & Leisure S H C Semi Final
Setanta 3-18 Burt 2-11
St Eunan's 2-17 Buncrana 0-14
Minor Hurling League
Aodh Ruadh W/O Letterkenny Gaels
NRB Minor League Division 1
St Eunan's 1-20 Mulroy Gaels 1-6
NRB Minor League Division 3
St Michael's 6-10 Letterkenny Gaels 0-2
NRB U16 League Division 2
Milford 4-18 Downings 2-8
Cloughaneely 4-11 Fanad Gaels 2-5
NRB U16 League Division 3
Letterkenny Gaels 8-10 Glenswilly 2-2
SRB Regional League East U16
Naomh Columba 3-14 Naomh Ultan 1-10
Killybegs 4-13 Naomh Ultan 1-6
SRB Regional League U16 South
Four Masters 4-17 Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 2-5
Aodh Ruadh 1-11 St Naul's 0-5
SRB Regional League U16 West
Dungloe/Na Rossa 5-15 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-2
Ardara 4-5 Naomh Conaill 2-7
Naomh Conaill 5-13 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-13
SRB U14 Shield West
Dungloe 4-9 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-9
U16 Darren Downey/Gary McLaughlin Cup North Inishowen
Malin 7-9 Moville 0-13
Naomh Colmcille 3-11 Buncrana 2-8
