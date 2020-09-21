Donegal senior county final in jeopardy as Kilcar player tests positive

Contact
The Donegal senior championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, due to take place on Sunday next in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, is in doubt after news that a Kilcar player has tested positive.
News of the positive test was confirmed by Kilcar club chairman, John Carr, who said his club were awaiting further advice from Co. Board and the Health Service Authority (HSE) as to the procedures to follow.
The positive test confirmation is a big blow and while no decision has been made on whether Sunday's final can go ahead, it must be in serious doubt.
A spokesman for the fixtures committee said that the alternative date for the senior final would be Sunday, October 11th - and that is just one week before Donegal begin their intercounty campaign with a home league game against Tyrone.
