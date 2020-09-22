DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Intermediate A Championship

Tá áthas orainn uilig go bhfuil an fhoireann sinsear ar ais sa chluiche ceannais arís don dara bliain as a chéile. Guíonn muid gach ádh orthu sa chluiche ceannais in éadan Aodh Ruadh, Béal Átha Seannaigh Dé Sathairn seo chugainn, Páirc Uí Domhnaill, 4:00 i.n.

The club are delighted to have our senior team back in the Intermediate A Final. Congratulations to the team and management and we wish them all the best in the final against Aodh Ruadh on Saturday in O’Donnell park at 4 pm.

Reserve Championship

Unfortunately the CCC has made the decision to postpone the reserve championship until further notice in light of increasing Covid cases within the county.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod

Mar is eol daoibh, tá obair mhór déanta ar Pháirc Naomh Fionán le corradh agus dhá bhliain anuas agus anois tá páirc d'ardchaighdeán againn. Is iomaí cluiche a imríodh ar an sean pháirc sna blianta a chuaigh thart agus freastlóidh an pháirc úr seo ar na glúnta atá le theacht agus tá muid ag súil go mór leis an pháirc a úsáid in athuair. Cé go bhfuair muid deontas de €76,000 faoin Chlár Caipiteal Spóirt le cuidiú leis na costais, tá bearna go fóill ann agus meastar go gcosnóidh an togra €200,000 san iomlán. Bliain thar a bheith crua a bhí ann don fhóchumann i mbliana ó thaobh cúrsaí airgeadais de, go háirithe mar gheall ar shrianta Covid-19.

Tá ról lárnach ag an CLG sa phobal agus tá muid ag tabhairt cuireadh do bhaill reatha, iarbhaill agus duine ar bith eile a bhfuil baint acu leis an fhóchumann, tacaíocht a thabhairt do CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola ag an am seo agus fód €100 a cheannacht. Rachaidh ainmneacha na daoine a cheannaíonn fód suas ar bhalla ina aice leis an pháirc.

Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gach duine a chuidigh linn leis an fhíseán seo a chuir le chéile, go háirithe Mary Ní hEarcáin a bhí i mbun cúrsaí fuaime.

Bheadh muid fíorbhuíoch dá mbeadh sibh abalta an físeán seo a roinnt agus an scéal a scaipeadh!!

As you are aware over this past year the club has been striving hard in the development of our new top of the range pitch. Just like the old pitch stood the test of time for previous generations; this new pitch will be used by GAA players and volunteers alike for many generations to come and we are excited about getting this new pitch up and running in the not too distant future. Although we were in receipt of a sports capital grant (70k) to help partially fund the pitch we still have a long way to go to cover the costs of the remainder of the pitch (in total we estimate the finished pitch to cost in the region of €200,000). With this year hitting the club particularly hard financially we’ve established this fundraiser (which is outlined in this short video taken at the launch) to drive on the development of our much needed facility. The GAA is an integral part of our community and we are inviting all our current and past club members, supporters, and anyone connected to Cloughaneely GAA to support this fundraising initiative by sponsoring a sod for €100. The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of) will be displayed on a wall at the club grounds.

We’d appreciate if you could watch this short video and please share this post to spread the word.

Note: for any issues regarding the online form please send an email to info@buyasod.com !

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 7,8,13,15,18,19! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 13 ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Michelle Doherty, a bhaineann €100! Ceannaigh sí an ticèad ar líne! Tá €5,800 sa phota óir anois. Tá na ticéid le fáil i ngnólachtaí sa pharóiste. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/.../gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola.../

The numbers drawn were 7,8,13,15,18,19! No jackpot winner..we had 13 match 4’s; congratulations Michelle Doherty who won €100! An online player living in New York! Our jackpot for the September 23rd draw is €5,800! Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link : https://clubforce.com/.../gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola.../. As we find it increasingly difficult to reach our regular lotto subscribers we would greatly appreciate your support for our lotto via our online platform at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ . (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Also Ciaran will provide assistance to those who need help getting set up online – you can message or call him on 087-2279155 to schedule a suitable time.

Other outlets which are available to anyone who wishes to support the lotto are:

1) We will now have a stand selling Lotto in Falcarragh on Saturday’s from 12 noon until approx 2 pm for now.

2) Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór,

Your continued support for the club is appreciated and we are delighted to be getting things back up and running again!

Minors

Comhghairdeas le foireann mionúr Chloich Cheann Fhaola a bhain cluiche ceannais sraith 2 an iar-thuaisceart Dé Máirt seo caite ar An Tearmann. Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-8, Gleann tSuilí 0-10. Buíochas do Kevin Scanlon, bainisteoir, Paddy agus Dónal Ó Cuireáin roghnoirí.

Congratulations to our minor team, the NRB Minor league division 2 champions who defeated Glenswilly last Tuesday evening. Final score 0-10 to 2-08. Our minors now advance to the all-county final with time and date yet to be confirmed.

Donegal GAA House Draw

Donegal GAA are currently running a draw, with the first prize being a house in Dublin. Tickets are priced at €100 and available to purchase through the club from Ciaran (087-2279155) or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

An Tearmainn

This weeks Club lotto results - No’s drawn 3,5,8,24. Jackpot €9600 No Winner. Match 3 2 winners €40 each Jim McNamara , Mandys; Caroline Dorrian, Kilmacrennan. Open draw winners €10 each Eugene Duggan, Bingo; Ben Harkin, Termon. Next week’s Jackpot €9650

Lotto can be purchased online via the clubforce app https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?LL_ID=1812#Anchor and in local stockists.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhin is the place to be. So eyes down this Friday night for a bit of fun, and you never know it could be you with a lucky line or house. Single books €10 double books €15. Good luck and see you all there. Please see Termon bingo Facebook page to be in with the chance to win a free bingo book weekly.

The Donegal gaa county boards “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583

https://winyourhouseindublin.com/donegal-gaa/

Termon senior board in association with The Lagoon, Termon.

The senior men had a run out to Glenswilly on Saturday last in the senior league, with fantastic weather, came some lovely football with the Burn road men comfortably winning the game, a great lift for Francie and the lads after their victory the week before, and retaining their senior status for another year.

The reserve game that was scheduled for the weekend, was postponed and will be refixed for a later date.

The Thirds were in action on Saturday evening in Macumhaill park in their first championship game of the Junior B league. Brendan McFadden’s men gave a good account of themselves with some fine football on display, unfortunately the Burn road outfit were not successful in getting the win, next fixture will be on the Facebook page.

Termon ladies board in association with Lennon logistics.

The u16 ladies were out on Sunday morning in Moyle Park, as they took on Milford in the first game of the Fiona Doherty memorial tournament. The girls pulled well together to have a comfortable win, with all players getting a run out. Next up for these ladies is their regional league which begins on Sunday morning, with more details to follow.

Updates will be available on the Termon Ladies Facebook page.

The U12s hosted near neighbours, Glenswilly on Sunday morning at the Burn road in a challenge match. Both teams showed great abilities and skill. The match was reffed by Termon lgfa referee, Joanne Russell.

The U10 girls continue to have friendly games also, which is helping with their confidence and skills, keep up the great work girls, and coaches.

Termon minor Board in association with Kellys centra, mountain top, Letterkenny.

Well done to our U16 boys on their second win in their NRB division 1 league,away to Glenswilly on Saturday morning last, they now regroup and prepare for their next game away to Glenfin next weekend. Updates on the game on Facebook.

Congratulations to the U14 boys and Paddy, James and PJ on winning the NRB Division 1 shield final in O Donnell park on Monday evening last. A hugely entertaining game, that could have went any way, but the boys battled on until the final whistle and won the shield, congratulations and well done to everyone.

Training continues on a Saturday morning for the following;

U6 10am at the community astro, kilmacrennan contact Anthony (086) 367 2353 or Johnny (086) 604 4486, meanwhile over at the Burn road we have,

U8 boys contact Fergal (086) 825 1400

U10 Boys contact Dairean (086)220 2073

U8 girls contact Joe (086) 406 0633

U10 girls contact Lisa (086) 352 7015

U12 girls train on a Thursday evening contact Stephen (087) 241 9910

U 12 boys contact Jim (087) 853 7291.

New players always welcome to come along and join in the fun and games.

Further details and updates will be posted online.

As the restrictions and guidelines continue, the club would urge all members and indeed the wider community to be extra vigilant, and follow procedures like hand washing/sanitising, wear a face mask and look out for each other.

Four Masters

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,000 in Week 10 of the 2020/2021 season held on 14th September.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Jon Geary, c/o Little Mamma's and Kerry Gallagher, Old Laghey Road.

The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 6 & 8.

Next draw for a jackpot of €1,100 will take place on Monday September 21st

New members are always welcome so why not play online before 3.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €900 jackpot. Play now at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Under 8 / Under 10 Girls Football

Four Masters U10 and U8 girls made the trip to Ardara on Tuesday evening. The U8 girls fielded two teams and both teams played extremely well in ideal conditions. Our U10 team produced some excellent football against a very strong Ardara team. This was a very exciting game with some great play on both sides. Well done to all. Thank you to Ardara LGFA for hosting us.

Under 16 Girls Football

Our u16 girls traveled to the Twin towns to take on McCumhaills in a Challenge game on Donegal gaa County grounds, with both teams having large numbers of players it was decided to play three 25 minutes games, it afforded all girls to get plenty of game time, all games were very well contested, and the girls really enjoyed the games. McCumhaills are a very strong team as we will find out when we play them in the league in a few weeks time, we are in a very tough group with Ballyshannon / McCumhaills / St Nauls / Bundoran and Naomh Brid, But the girls are very eager and ready to go, Best of Luck Girls.

Minor Boys Football

Some of our minor boys took some time out last week to meet up with our youngest footballers to show them the Southern Regional Cup that they won recently against Glenties. Richard o Rourke our current county U20 player demonstrated how to kick with left and right foot amongst over things before the boys posed for some photos .

Was especially nice for Darragh Geary who had his two cousins Charlie Martin and Senan Boyle in attendance. .The young boys concluded by wishing their older counterparts the best of luck in their upcoming county final against Gweedore and

Academy managers Charlie Martin and Emelyn Hughes thanked the boys for their time.

The boys academy continues every Sunday morning 11 a.m. to 12 noon for u6 boys and every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for U6 girls.

New players welcome.

House Draw

Four Masters would like to encourage our club community to support the county board fund raising event in aid of the Centre of Excellence development in Convoy.

Purchase a hard copy ticket from Sean Dunnion, Paul Timoney, Barry Monaghan or Damien Dunnion. You will also earn your Club a €20.00 commission on each ticket sale.

https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

Urris

Reserve football:

A quiet weekend was had on the adult football side of the club as our Junior B championship game against Letterkenny Gaels did not go ahead on Saturday. A decision on the remaining rounds of this Junior B competition will be made shortly by the CCC and we will update on our social media if any fixtures this weekend.

The reserves did see some action last week in the regional league losing out to Buncrana by 4-11 to 2-7.

U-16 football:

Our U-16 girls had a bye in the first round of the U-16 programme of games so begin this competition away to Buncrana this Sunday at 10.30am. Whilst our U-16 boys lost to Malin on Saturday.

Underage football:

Another busy week has passed for our younger members with boys and girls from U-8 to U-13 playing matches against Carndonagh, Malin and Moville. Great to see such great numbers out at training and matches. Thanks also to all parents/guardians for taking the children to all games.

Win a house in Dublin:

Tickets now on sale for the Donegal GAA win a house in Dublin. The club has a number of tickets to sell, if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. The draw is in December and costs €100 a ticket.

Covid-19:

Finally, a reminder to all playing our games, parents/guardians and spectators to follow all the health and safety guidelines around Covid-19 in Straid and at our away matches especially with the number of cases increasing in Donegal once more. Our clubhouse and dressing rooms are still closed until further notice. The virus has not gone away and we must always remind ourselves of that.

Malin

Adult Football

Neither our senior nor reserves were in action over the weekend. The reserves are due to take on Urris on Friday night, keep an eye on social media for exact details in the coming days.

Underage Football

Commiserations to our minor boys who went down to Gweedore in the Minor Championship Semi Final in Burt on Friday evening.

Lotto

Congratulations to Pat Doherty, Culkeeny who scooped the weekend lotto jackpot of €700. Sequence drawn was 6-7-4-5-2-3-1, with the sellers prize going to Ryan Mc Geoghegan. Next weeks lotto jackpot returns to €500 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in most pubs and shops in the area and also from our band of young eager sellers. Thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos this week and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop

After 6 long months, we are delighted to announce that our club shop is now open for business to the public once again. There are still a limited amount of club face masks for sale, as well as many other items of club gear available. Shop will be open from 12 to 1.30 on Saturdays and from 11.30 to 2 on Sundays. For queries outside of opening hours, contact Susan on 086 7832342

Streaming Links

It has come to our attention that links are appearing on social media, which claim to live stream, our matches. Once clicking on the link, you are asked to submit card details as a form of payment. These are in no way connected to our club, and do not give you access to our matches. If the club are streaming a game it will be at no cost and will be advertised on our social media channels. Please spread the word, as we wish no one to be conned by this scam.

Honk Your Horn Bingo

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening. The event is proving very successful with bingo lovers of all ages. The 12 page book cost just €10 with some great cash prizes on offer, so if you are a regular bingo player or someone who just would like to try something different for a change, make your way to Connolly Park and help support both your parish and local GAA club. Proceedings get underway at 6.00 clock sharp, with gates opening at 5.15. Also to be in with a chance of winning a free book, go to the Malin GAA facebook page, LIKE the page, SHARE the bingo post and TAG a friend.

Sponsorship

Special word of thanks to Hugh and all at E. McGonigle and Sons have their generous sponsorship of the new set of jerseys and half zipped hoodies for our Under 10 panel. It is very much appreciated by the club and especially the squad members.

Win Your House in Dublin

Tickets for our Win Your House In Dublin Draw are on sale at www.winyourhouseindublin.com. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, go to the website and buy your ticket where you could be in with a chance of winning this house in Dublin worth €400,000 or a brand new Mazda 2 car. Tickets are also available by contacting John Byrne on 086 2507380.

Covid Guidelines

With the recent surge in Covid cases in the county, we would remind all our members to double up on their efforts to stop the spread of the virus and follow all government guidelines.



Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 15th of September are 4-2-3-8-7-5-1-6. Daniel McGlynn matched 3 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 22nd is €1600.

O'Reilly Sports will be at the clubhouse on September 26th from 12.00pm to 3.00pm to take orders for Club Gear.

Our senior ladies will play Laken from Cavan next Sunday the 27th of September in the Ulster Club Championship semi-final in Glenfin at 2.00pm.

Well done to the U16 boys who had a great victory over St Eunans on Saturday morning. Final score St Eunans 1.05 Glenfin 3.09. Their next game is home to Termon next Saturday the 26th at 10.00am.

The U16 girls had a great victory over Glenwilly on Sunday evening in Glenswilly. Final score Glenswilly 4.02 Glenfin 7.04. Well done to all involved.

Donegal GAA is running a draw to raise funds for the Centre of Excellence in Convoy. The main prize is a house in Dublin. Make sure you're in with a chance to win this fantastic house by contacting Paddy Doherty club chairman for tickets.

Killybegs

Commiserations;

To our Senior Ladies & management on their defeat v Teconnaught Co Down in the LFGA Ulster Club Junior Championship, it was a great achievement to get that far & a huge congratulations on the great season you all had.

Congratulations;

To Shane & Ronan Boyle who are part of the Brooklyn Shamrock team who were crowned Intermediate Champions over the weekend.

Fixture;

U16 Boys Regional League

Home v Naomh Columba

Wednesday 23rd @ 18:00

&

Home v Naomh Ultan

Saturday 26th @ 11:00am

U16 Girls

Home V Dungloe

Sunday 26th @ 10:30am

U12 Girls Plate Semi Final

Away v Aodh Ruadh

Saturday 26th @ 11:00am

U12 Boys

Away v Four Masters

Saturday 26th @ 11:00am

Results;

Senior Ladies

Teconnaught 5-09 Killybegs 1-16

U16 Boys Regional League

Killybegs 1-14 Kilcar 3-05

U16 Girls

Naomh Columba 1-07 Killybegs 6-16

Kilotto numbers 1,6,9,20. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1110.00. No match 3.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online;

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.



Aodh Ruadh

Football

Both scheduled adult football fixtures fell by the wayside last weekend. Now all eyes turn toward the intermediate championship final in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday at 4pm. Due to the limited availability of tickets for this game, they will be allocated on a random draw basis. Any member who wants to enter their name into the draw should please text Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636 by 5pm on Tuesday, 22nd September. Texts received after deadline will not be entered. It is a curiosity of club history that Aodh Ruadh have never won the Cathal McLaughlin trophy, and claiming it would write this group of players a unique page in the annals of Ballyshannon GAA. It certainly won't be easy. Aodh Ruadh and Cloich Cheann Faola have played three championship games in the past 12 months with the Gaeltacht side coming out on top twice and the first game ending in a draw. Nevertheless, Barry Ward and his squad are sure to have left no stone unturned ahead of Saturday's clash and we wish them all the very best in what is a huge game for the club.

The under 16s made it two wins from two with a hard-fought victory over Saint Naul's in the Park last Wednesday. It was a low scoring first half with Aodh Ruadh only two points ahead thanks to some good scores by Damian Weber and Darragh Owens. Saint Naul's had a gilt-edged chance to take the lead early in the second half, but Aaron Cullen pulled off a penalty save which was right out of the top drawer. Saint Naul's did chip back a point, but a score from Aaron Neilan and a Weber free ensured the hosts sustained their narrow lead. Slowly the Ernesiders began to find a bit more rhythm and a brilliant Robbie Murphy free put a goal between the sides. Damian Weber converted two further frees before Aaron Neilan hoisted over a lovely point to put two goals between the sides. The coup de grace arrived in the closing stages, a superb ball in from Ryan Keenaghan found Aaron Neilan and he slammed past the Naul's net minder to leave it 1-11 to 0-5 at the final whistle. As the scoreline probably indicates, this was a game where the Ballyshannon defence arguably won the game. Well marshalled by Ryan Keenaghan they kept Saint Naul's scoreless for practically the entire second half. All the same, the lads will know they have plenty more in the tank and will be hoping for a more fluent performance on Saturday morning when they entertain Naomh Bríd / Pettigo for an 11am throw-in.

On a glorious Saturday morning in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh our under 11s played Erne Gaels while our under 12s took on Four Masters. Both matches were very tight contests. We finished both games very strongly in the last 20 minutes to leave nothing between the teams. Thanks to Chris Kelly and Barry Travers who took care of the refereeing duties. We have a great gallery of pictures from both games up on aodhruadh.org. Training continues on Tuesday at 7pm ahead of the lads next outing, which is against Naomh Bríd in Ballintra this Saturday at 11am.

The under 10s travelled to Donegal town last Friday evening for two exciting battles with our neighbours Four Masters. The A team put in one of their best performances of the season against very strong opposition. The B team also had a terrific duel and showed great progress especially the younger members of the team. The squad hosted Melvin Gaels in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday morning, again two very competitive games on display. We have a great selection of pictures from the blitz on Saturday up at aodhruadh.org. Training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5.45pm.

Our under 8s played Four Masters at home on Saturday. We had five teams out at a very busy Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, with a great effort by all, and some great football played. Thanks to Damian Conlan, Stephen Ward, Aaron Brennan, Brian Gillespie and Philip O'Reilly for reffing. The under 8s train this Friday as normal from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. The squad play Four Masters again this Saturday, in Donegal town. Players are to meet down at Tir Chonaill Park for 12.30pm.

Ladies

Colman Kerr came through with the goods and organised glorious weather last Saturday for the tournament run in his memory. This year the competition drew together the club's under 16, minor and senior ladies teams. Four teams were drawn and a round robin competition was played before Shield and Cup finals brought the day to a close. Anna Rafferty's team got off to an impressive start and carried that form through the group stages, going undefeated in all three games. They defeated Amanda Mahon's team in that opening match, but Amanda's side won their second round game ensure that their meeting with Sara Gallagher's side in the last round of games would decide who would progress to the cup final. After a high-scoring and entertaining clash it was Mahon's girls who were looking to break Rafferty's winning run. In the Shield Final Hannah Doherty's side put a winless run through the group stages behind them to reach the break leading. Sara Gallagher's charges upped the ante in the second half though to emerge as Colman Kerr Shield champions. In the final Anna Rafferty's team saw off a gallant challenge from Amanda Mahon's girls to be crowned the overall Colman Kerr tournament champions. Deirdre Kerr and Oisin Kerr were present to oversee the presentations and Deirdre pointed out that Colman had been managing the club's under 16 girls in the year of his untimely passing. Sara Gallagher collected the Shield from Clare Flood, an old managerial colleague of Colman's while Anna Rafferty picked up the beautiful Colman Kerr trophy, a real work of art. Colman's old employers at the ESB very kindly sponsored medals for the competition and the club express their gratitude for this lovely gesture. Thanks to the ageless John McGlanaghey and Sylvester Maguire for reffing on the day, thanks also to Patricia Hill for her organisation of matters pitchside, and to Donagh Keon for sorting out a timely delivery of ice cream and ice pops. With Deirdre Kerr also laying on a wonderful spread of post-match refreshments and bakes the players were all royally catered for after a wonderful day of football which did great credit to the memory of a dedicated club man.

After a sluggish start in Gaelic Park, Aodh Ruadh under 16s got their season off to a winning beginning against Bundoran on Sunday morning. The hosts played their best football in the opening half and showed that they have the ability to trouble plenty of other teams in this section. Bundoran got the opening and closing scores of the first quarter and it took Evelyn Rose Gallagher to set up Chantelle Timoney for a goal to send the visitors into the first water break with the lead. The Seasiders continued to give as good as they got in the second quarter and had pulled themselves back within a point of Ballyshannon when Aoibhinn McGarrigle teed up Ciara Gillespie to slip home the visitor's second goal of the game. Cara O'Loughlin found the net a minute later and after that Aodh Ruadh played with something approaching their usual verve. They pulled away in a withering third quarter of football where Katie O'Brien was on fire with a sustained volley of clever scores. In the final quarter Aodh Ruadh continued to play well, with a number of the younger players making the step up from under 14 catching the eye. The Shamettes had 11 scorers in all with Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien, Niamh Hughes, Dairín Sweeny, Niamh McGloin, Hannah McGuinness and Annie Keon all getting in on the scoring act. Further back captain Ciara Caldwell got good assistance from Lauren McHugh and Fódhla Sheerin on her introduction. Next up for the under 16s will be an away clash with Saint Naul's on Wednesday, 30th September.

Under 13 training continues this week on Thursday. Further details will be circulated via the team WhatsApp group.

Good luck to our under 12s who will be facing Killybegs in the under 12 Shield semi-finals in Ballyshannon this Saturday at 11am. Training continues this Tuesday at 7pm.

Hurling

It was a much improved display from their championship opener against Carndonagh, but in the end it wasn't enough to claim the Aodh Ruadh senior hurlers a place in the junior county final. It was a real championship match with some hard hits and very little between the teams. It was the motivated Ernesiders edged who matters in the first half. Some clinicial score taking from Oisin Rooney had them three points clear at one point, only for the Inishowen men to rally and send the sides in with the half-time scores reading Aodh Ruadh 0-7 Carndonagh 0-8. Carn got the perfect start to the second half when John O'Donnell hit the net, but now it was Ballyshannon's turn to show their grit, and points from Stephen Connolly and Oisin Rooney levelled matters up once again at 1-8 to 0-11. That was as good as it was to get for Aodh Ruadh though, as Carndonagh hit six unanswered points over the closing 13 minutes to run out 1-14 to 0-11 winners. The Aodh Ruadh team and scorers were as follows: Ryan O Brien; Peter Horan, Jack Matthews, Adam Rami; Conor McNeely, Paul Sheridan, Stephen Connolly (0-1); Brendan Gillespie (0-1), Eugene Drummond; Gareth Sheerin (0-1), Oisin Rooney (0-7, 3f), Ciaran Kilgannon (0-1); Micky Bowering, Martin Larkin, Rory Cullen. Subs: Ciaran Rami for Adam Rami HT; Stephen Anderson for Rory Cullen 40 minutes; Adam Rami for Paul Sheridan 45 minutes.

Good luck to the under 16s who take on Saint Eunan's in the county A semi-final in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Thursday.

It hasn't been a good year for the club when it comes to bringing home silverware, but our under 14s set that record straight in spectacular fashion as they romped to the under 14 A County Hurling title with a 2-7 to 1-2 victory over MacCumhaill's. Not only is it Aodh Ruadh's first county title this year, it is the first time the club has won a county title at this grade since 2010. Played in Indian Summer conditions in Donegal town Aodh Ruadh were clearly up for this encounter having been beaten by the Ballybofey lads by two points earlier in the season. The defence was in unforgiving mood and contained MacCumhaill's to just three scores over the course of the game. At half-time though it was still anyone's game with Aodh Ruadh holding the slim advantage on a scoreline of 1-4 to 1-1. It was the Ballyshannon lads who went up through the gears in the second-half though, Corey Sheridan in particular putting on a scoring exhibition as Aodh Ruadh ran out victors on an eight point margin at Marc Brown's long whistle. Fittingly it was our own Denis Daly, on behalf of the hurling board, who made the presentation to captain Tommy Clyne after first extending commiserations to a gallant MacCumhaill's side. Congratulations to Paul Sheridan, his mentors and squad who delivered this much-needed boost for the club. Hopefully it will help inspire our senior footballers this weekend as they also bid to overturn an early season defeat. We have reproduced Michael Daly's magnificent report on the triumph on aodhruadh.org, where you will also find an equally fabulous gallery of pictures from a victory which will live long in the memory.

Bingo is back!

Not to be beaten by the coronavirus, the club held its very first drive in bingo last Friday night at the Market Yard. Novel to most in attendance, the evening was a great success and the weather couldn’t have been kinder. The €250 jackpot was shared three ways. It is planned to hold the drive in bingo for the next number of weeks, so we will go again this Friday night at the Market Yard, Ballyshannon. Please note we will have an earlier start time of 7pm, so books will be sold from 6pm onwards. Look forward to seeing you there!

Coaching position

The club’s Park / Development Committee has recently received approval to continue the Community Employment Scheme (CES) which it will run for a further three years up to the Autumn of 2023. The Aodh Ruadh managed scheme is a major one with over 30 participants assigned to a variety of voluntary organisations in south Donegal. The Development Committee have again received approval to appoint a Gaelic Games coach to work in the club area. This position is open to men and women who meet the CES criteria. Applicants from outside the Aodh Ruadh club area are equally entitled to apply. For further information or to express an interest in the position please contact Tom Daly by email at tom.daly@ulstergaa.ie. Full training towards accredited GAA coaching qualifications will be provided and funded. Several past holders of this position have gone on to gain full time employment in a variety of spheres.

Tournaments

With the Colman Kerr and Joe Roper tournaments successfully completed and the Willie Rogers tournament planned for next month, we want to finalise all tournament bookings by this weekend. Please contact Tom Daly on this so that the schedule going forward makes provision for all club units. We would expect that all tournament activity will be completed by the second half of October.

Aodh Ruadh lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,000. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 7, 13, 14, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €25 went to Kieran Mulligan and Dympna Cronin. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,100 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. You have to be in it to win it!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: SENIOR FOOTBALLERS.

St. Michael’s

Regional League

The Seniors kept up their good run in the Regional League with a good victory over Milford at The Bridge on Saturday evening last winning on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 2-9 Milford 0-10.

The St. Michael’s Team and Scorers were: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Antoin McFadden, Liam Kelly, Michael McGinley, Michael Gallagher 1-0, Kyle McGarvey, Martin Breslin, Stephen Doak 0-1, Eddie O’Reilly 0-4, Carlos O’Reilly, Colin McFadden, Martin McElhinney 1-2, Andrew Kelly. Sub: Chris McElhinney 0-1 for Colin McFadden.

Fixtures

Please check fixtures and Facebook for any upcoming fixtures this week.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,7,9,11, 14,15. The Match 5 winner was Adam Curran Falcarragh who won €100. The Club are now giving our weekly €100 euro Match 4 or 5 Winner in our lotto draw the option of taking a €100 ticket for the Win Your House in Dublin. This week’s Jackpot will be €8100.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times.

St. Michael’s Car Bingo

St. Michael's Car Bingo continues as usual at The Bridge Dunfanaghy on this Sunday evening at 7pm

St. Michael's are happy in these strange times to at least give some kind of normality to our long-standing Bingo Players.

See You all on Sunday.

The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Brenda McConelogue Termon. The first €75 was won by Kelly Gillespie Creeslough, the Second €75 was won shared by Mary Langan Creeslough and Mary Haughton Creeslough who won €40 each.

Donegal House Draw

The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club. Thanks everyone. For more information on the house draw please log on to www.winyourhouseindublin.com.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 8 16 17 18 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Colm Barrett Bundoran; Sherre Purcell Co Derry; Louise Butler Co Antrim. Next week's jackpot will be €5650. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior and Reserve

Our Reserve Championship match against Termon was postponed last weekend and there is much uncertainty whether next weekends fixtures will go ahead.

Underage

Training for the U8s continues on Thursdays at 6pm.

Our U10s Training will take place on Wednesday between 6pm and 7.15pm.

Training for the U12s is on Tuesday at 5.30pm and the lads are scheduled to play at home on Saturday.

The U16s are out on Wednesday away against Naomh Brid/Pettigo at 6pm.and again on Saturday away to Four Masters at 11am.

Ladies

Training continues for our U12 and U16 Squads at the usual times.

Sympathy Extended

Everyone at Realt na Mara GFC would like to express their deepest sympathy to the Khan family on the tragic passing on Sunday last of Farid beloved father of our U14 Girls player Fabiha. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Good luck

Best of luck to our near neighbours Aodh Ruadh in their Co Intermediate Final in Letterkenny on Saturday next.

Co Board House Draw

Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

St Naul's

Ladies

St Naul's are hosting one of the Ulster intermediate quarter finals at home on Sunday at 2 pm V Rostrevor.

More information will be made available on social media regarding access to the game which will be limited due to Ulster council Covid guidelines

We wish our team and management every success for the weekend.

Underage

U12s had a great evening of football at home to Naomh Brid last Friday. They travel to Bundoran this Saturday 26th at 11am.

U16s were defeated by Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon last Wednesday. They take on our neighbours Four Masters this Wednesday 23rd at 6pm at home.

There are no senior fixtures

Slotto

St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 20/09/2020. The numbers drawn were 6 3 7 1 5 4 2. There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €100 winhourhouseindublin goes to Alan Mc Groary, Letterbarrow. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next weeks jackpot is €4,360





Letterkenny Gaels

Unfortunately the Junior semi final was cancelled last weekend against Convoy. The game is now due to be played in Ballybofey this Saturday evening. The game will be streamed on the Letterkenny Facebook page from 7.20pm.

The Junior B Championship game against Urris was also postponed last Saturday and clubs are awaiting updates on potential fixtures.

Our U-16 girls welcomed MacCumhaills to Páirc na nGael in the Fiona Doherty Memorial Tournament on Friday evening. This was an entertaining game of football with the Twin Towns side taking the victory. Thanks to Clodagh and Aoife who provided live match commentary on the Facebook Live for the game.

The final takes place this Saturday at the Glebe where St. Eunans will take on MacCumhaills in an eagerly awaited game.

The Minor footballers traveled to the Bridge last Friday evening to take on St. Michaels in the Regional Final. Despite a determined display from the Gaels lads, the hosts took the victory.

The U-16 boys footballers had a good win over neighbours Glenswilly on Saturday morning past.

This Saturday they are away to Red Hughs.

For the next ten weeks we will be giving away a FREE ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ ticket every week as part of our Club lotto, if the Jackpot isn’t won.

We have also introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

Thanks for your continued support.

Having had to defer the big fundraiser Win Your House In Dublin due to the Covid-19 pandemic the county board have now restarted their campaign. Tickets can be bought from Letterkenny Gaels GAA.

If you are interested in purchasing one please contact :

Jim on (086) 227 1435 or

Sean on (085) 246 1101

We would like to thank everybody again who has supported the fundraiser to date and look forward to announcing the winner on 4th December.

Naomh Columba

LOTTO

16th September 2020 €5700

Uimhreacha 3-4-15-30

Duaiseanna Aitheantais

€50 John Ellis Malinbeg

€30 Kieran & Emer McBrearty, Ballymoon

€20 Connell & Paddy Tubridy Malinbeg

€20 Annette Tubridy Drim

€20 Máire Ní Chasaide Teileann

Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 23rd

September 2020 €5800

10 WEEK DRAW

10 week draw winners week 4 September 17th

€1000 Pat Kelly Stranorlar

€400 Margaret&Hugh Doherty Carrick Lower

€200 Nora Harkin Carrick Upper

€200 Mairead McGinley Meenadiff

€200 Liam Conneely Killybegs

Tickets for our 10 week draw are still available to buy from local sellers or also on clubforce. Our next draw will take place Thursday 24th September

FIXTURES

U16 Boys regional league

Naomh Columba (H) v Kilcar

Saturday 26th September 11am

U16 Girls

Naomh Columba v tbc

Sunday 27th September 10:30am

Results

Our u16 boys had a good win over Naomh Ultan last Wednesday

The u16 girls were unlucky against Killybegs last Sunday morning