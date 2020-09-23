Donegal Ladies GAA suspend all underage activity due to Covid-19

Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association have have imposed a temporary suspension of all games for U12/13/16 underage girls in all regions of Donegal. These include all competitions been run in the regions under Donegal LGFA this is with immediate effect .

This decision was taken with the health and safety of all club LGFA members and in the wider community in Donegal.

"We feel the need to take this action now, thus leading the way in protecting our community from becoming further infected by Covid-19," said a LGFA press release.

Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020

Meanwhile the Donegal senior and intermediate champions are in Ulster action this Sunday at 2 pm.

St Naul's are at home to Rostrevor from Down in the Ulster Intermediate quarter-final.

Glenfin are at home to Lacken of Cavan in the senior quarter-final

All games to be finished on the day, extra time and 30m kicks if required.