MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Discipline and decision making will decide final

John Lennon once wrote “nobody told me there’d be days like these, strange days indeed”

Lennon’s words certainly sum up the times we find ourselves in now. From day to day the story changes and the rules and restrictions with it.

As it turns out the Donegal final will not go ahead this Sunday because of a Covid case in Kilcar but hopefully it will go ahead on October 7, but don't hold your breath as the virus situation is dangerously high in Donegal and we could be heading for Level Three or Level Four of the national plan.

There is certainly a level of uncertainty and while many may suggest that it’s only a game of football what they might fail to realise is the lift it gives to the community, not only to those involved but to everyone.

The fact that only two hundred supporters can attend creates a huge problem for the clubs and their administrators, those that have worked over the years at underage coaching, cleaning dressing rooms, making sure that there was tea and sandwiches after games and training, those that go out and fundraise, the sponsors, who every year without fail dig deep to find money for footballs, equipment, jerseys, training tops.

The list is endless, the players’ families, partners, friends, all expecting to get to see the game in the flesh; experience the tension and the excitement of the day, there in the ground. The fact that each club only gets a small number takes away from the occasion. It will create difficulties for clubs not only this week but down the road, especially for those that are not given a ticket. It will not be the same watching it on a computer or even on television.

How will the players approach the final. Many of them may be expected back to college, do they go and maybe risk being infected with the virus, and what will that mean? What do the management of both sides tell their players especially when we know that the cases are rising within the county? Is it total isolation for the week for everyone? No contact with family or friends, just those connected with the team. How will players get the sense of how much it means to everyone in the community if they have to hide away from them for the week?

Because it’s a huge factor. Supporters and community members who you know will not get to the game, coming up to you and wishing you the best for the week ahead, sharing their past experiences of one game or another, letting you know what it means to them or indeed family members who are not with them anymore. That sort of experience can have a hugely positive effect on players and how they perform, that lift that gets you through the moments where things might not be going that well.

Sometimes we overlook the importance of moments like that. The game has been analysed to the death, managers and coaches have the idea if you plan for everything then you can get over the line. There are those that will tell you otherwise.

On the game itself it can go one of two ways, we can have a cracker where both sides will have a real go at one another or we will have both sides tentatively sizing up one another, sitting back inviting the opposition onto them and hitting them on the break.

With both sides blessed with pace, I have a feeling it could be the second scenario. That’s the modern game, keeping the ball until the opening is there and then taking advantage of it. Both sides have shown in the last number of years that they have become patient and disciplined in their approach and will follow the game plan; that’s what they have trained for all year to carry out and regardless of how the game pans out that’s what they stick to; each player has a job and the team who’s players stick to that job, hold there discipline, they’ll come out on top.

Yes there will be moments on brilliance by the one player or another but they generally even themselves out through out the 60 odd minutes. Such is the way the modern game is played, it’s about percentages, making sure you get the ball into the best scoring zone, getting the right players on the ball at that moment and let them do their jobs.

In defence it’s about keeping the shape, closing down every space, getting everyone behind the ball and making it as difficult as possible for the opposition to score. While at times it is not easy on the eye, that’s the way the game has evolved and I would have to say it is intriguing watching amateur players carry out their duties to the highest level, amazing commitment.

Naomh Conaill came through their semi-final by the skin of their teeth, the goal will be talked about in St Eunan’s for a while and whether it should have stood or not, but what’s interesting, in the Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair semi-final no tackle was allowed on the goalkeeper; the approach in the other semi-final was certainly different.

Naomh Conaill found it hard to break down that defensive structure against Eunan’s while Kilcar had plenty of opportunities against a Gaoth Dobhair side who might look back on the summer with one of disappointment.

Kilcar certainly have the more scoring options. They have blistering pace and with Paddy McBrearty on the edge of the square, they look extremely strong and if they are to add to the title of 2017, they will have to exploit every opportunity. Naomh Conaill, on the other hand, are never beaten; they have shown that quality game after game. They were strong enough to go the distance with Gaoth Dobhair in three games after losing the two previous finals and we mustn’t forget they have a lot of quality in their squad.

The team that abides by the two d’s; the team that keeps their discipline and make the right decisions at the right time, they are the team that will be crowned 2020 champions (whenever it is played).