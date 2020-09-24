Big day for Siobhan Coyle as she takes charge of first Intermediate final on Saturday

Saturday will be a big day for Siobhan Coyle of Gaeil Fhánada, who takes charge of a first Intermediate Championship final.

Siobhan, a primary school teacher in Scoil Mhuire, Gleneely, in Inishowen, hails from the Gaeil Fhánada club. She took up the whistle back in 2011. During this time, she has been refereeing in both the mens and ladies game. Siobhan is currently a member of the LGFA National and Provincial Panels.

In the past nine years Siobhan has been in the middle for a number of big games. She has refereed the Donegal LGFA Senior Final on two occasions in 2016 and 2020, the intermediate final in 2017 and 2019, and the junior final in 2018. She has also refereed a number of underage finals throughout the years. Siobhan took charge of the Donegal GAA Junior B Final in 2016.

Siobhan has officiated at a number of high profile games nationally. She was on the line in the LGFA Senior Championship finals in Croke Park in both 2017 and 2019. Siobhan took charge of the All-Ireland Junior Club Final last year between McHale Rovers, Mayo and Donoughmore, Cork. She also refereed the Ulster Junior final in 2019 and was in the middle for the Ulster Junior Club final in 2017.

Siobhan has been privileged to have the opportunity to travel abroad to referee in the past. She travelled to Kuala Lumpur last November to referee at the Asian Games. She was honoured to referee the Lisa Orsi Senior Ladies final during her trip. In 2017 she travelled to Buffalo, New York to officiate at the CYCs.

Within her club, Gaeil Fhánada, Siobhan has managed and coached a number of underage teams throughout the years. She played for the senior ladies which was established in 2015 and was a member of the team who won the Junior Championship in 2018.