Even money betting on Intermediate final between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely

The two finalists in Saturday's Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship final - Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely - cannot be separted in the betting. Paddy Power have them both at even money with the draw at 13/2.

That is a measure of just how close this year's final is viewed. The bookies are rarely far off the mark; there are probably slightly better odds for both sides if you visit the bookmaker in either club's local area.

Both sides in this week's previews want to hand the favourites' tag to the opponent. That is fairly normal. No team wants to be regarded as favourites. But does it really matter? Both Barry Ward and Michael Lynch, the respective managers, know that it is all about what happens on the day - a slip here; a goal chance taken (or not). The difference between success and failure can be fairly close at times.

If any one of these teams hold an advantage, then Cloughaneely will remember that they have won the two most recent contest, albeit by very small margins. Aodh Ruadh will point to the fact that they lost two vital players to injury - Sean Taylor and David Dolan - during the most recent encounter in Fr Tierney Park when the visitors came from behind to win by 3-12 to 3-10.

Looking at the scoring stats for the two finalists it is clear that Cloughaneely have an eye for goals and Paul Sweeney has been the go-to man, hitting six in the six games so far - a total of 6-7, which is a great individual tally.

Philip Patton has been the star in the scoring stakes for Aodh Ruadh, accounting for 2-35 of their overall tally.

While Cloughaneely have accumulated the greatest number of scores - 9-77, they have also conceded the most, 8-64. Aodh Ruadh have hit 6-79 with 7-53 against. On score difference Aodh Ruadh would have a slight advantage.

The stats (see Page 50) just go to show that there is so little between the sides. Last year in the semi-final replay under the lights of Convoy it looked as if Aodh Ruadh had done enough when they edged ahead with time almost up. But Cloughaeely, and Darren McGeever, had other ideas and in one last gasp attack he hit a clinker of a goal to seal the win.

It may take a similar piece of play by someone who just doesn't want to accept defeat to decide Saturday's final.

Don't rule out extra-time and even penalties.

