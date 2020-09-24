THE SPORTING DIARY: This Covid-19 has just no manners

There was the odd curse on Covid-19 on Tuesday evening of this week. Before six o'clock Co PRO John McEniff issued the press release that the Donegal senior final had been postponed. It was not unexpected but the timing wasn't good for those of us who had plans advanced for previews, etc.

Most of the interviews were done; some of the pages were completed. And then the rug was pulled and everything had to be re-arranged. The Democrat Jury has asked to self-isolate and their verdict will be revealed next week.

This Covid-19 has no regard for anybody, including us newspaper hacks.

But, as always, we just get on with it.

There will be plenty of questions as to why the final was called off. The blame game has already started, but can any one of us start pointing the finger? We all have a role to play regarding our own actions during this testing time.

By the time the county final is played, Donegal may be in lockdown. That is how serious the situation is in this county at the moment. But will that make any difference? I'm not sure it will. People still want their freedom, even if it leads to mayhem and deaths.

As regards the re-arrangement of the county final, why has it been fixed for a Wednesday night? Surely the premier club competition in the county deserves a Sunday slot. With the game set to be finished on the day, a mid-week night time slot is not only downgrading the status of the competition but also could be embarrassing if it goes to extra-time and penalties. Imagine the situation if players (and supporters, if they are allowed in at that stage) are watching on as a penalty shoot-out continues late into the night.

The players involved here have normal lives to live and that means working on a Wednesday. It's not too late to change the final to Sunday 11th.

There is an argument that Donegal are out the following weekend in the opening intercounty game in the National League against Tyrone, but what difference would three or four days make and it would give the Donegal senior county final the prominence it deserves.

INTERMEDIATE FINAL

Hopefully, the Donegal intermediate championship final will go ahead on Saturday and we could have a real cracker when Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh meet in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny at 4 pm

These sides have played three times in the last 12 months or so and there has never been much between them. Cloughaneely won two of those games, the most recent by two points and last year's semi-final replay with last gasp goal in extra-time. The other game was drawn in Glenfin.

If we get anything close to the fare on offer in those three games then Saturday's final will be worth watching, even if it will mostly be online.

NEW GOLF STAR

Have we a new golf star in US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau? Last weekend he was the only player under par (-6) as he annihilated the top class field at the difficult New York venue, Winged Foot. There was an interesting interview given by Rory McIlroy in the aftermath, who said he was baffled how DeChambeau's power game had been successful.

It was a strange reaction from McIlroy, who finished 12 shots adrift. DeChambeau playing golf is not an easy watch, but it would be wrong to say that it was his raw power which saw him take the major title. He was the best player, especially around the greens.

DeChambeau looks like an older brother of Michael Murphy. But we don't want to see our county captain putting on any more weight. We are happy with him the way he is!