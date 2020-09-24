Aodh Ruadh captain Nathan Boyle wants to play senior championship

The Boyle surname is synonymous with Aodh Ruadh GAA and on Saturday brothers Peter and Nathan will be the field against Cloughaneely in the intermediate final.

Peter had been captain for a few years but that mantle has been handed on to younger brother Nathan and Johnny Gethins for this year as the Ballyshannon club hope to finally get over the line in the final.

There is hurt from the last couple of years and Nathan Boyle is feeling that: "I think we're still hurting (from last year). We're still hurting from the Glenfin game two years ago when we played them in the final. And then Cloughaneely last year and it went to a replay and then it went to extra-time and then the last second goal took everything out of us.

"But they (Cloughaneely) are an established Division One team now. And they are rightly favourites, but we are happy to be here again in another final and hopefully we'll make the most out of it now."

But while they have made it back to the deciding game, it has not been plain sailing due to injuries. "It's the hard road we have taken this year but maybe that will be the year, taking the hard route with injuries and everything going on. Hopefully, Johnny (Gethins) will be back for the weekend; he is back in training."

They lost out to Cloughaneely in the league stages, losing Sean Taylor and David Dolan to injury in that game. "We were five or six points up but they slowly crept back into the game. We were a little shocked that they had so much energy in the final quarter of the game. We have our own work done now and hopefully we can learn."

As for the captaincy, Nathan is taking it in his stride: "Look, its not a big responsibility. It's only a title. Everyone on the team is a leader and everyone is pushing each other on. Everything is positive, but it is a great honour to captain your club at such a young age. I've just turned 22 and delighted to have Johnny helping me out, and Peter (Boyle) helping out also."

The Aodh Ruadh man is not worried about travelling to O'Donnell Park. "I played a few games there at underage and a few times training with the county. But look, it doesn't matter where we are playing. We are all in this together; whether it's a rainy day or a sunny day, we will stick to our plan.

"There is a good buzz around the town and it's good to be back in a final so let's make the most of it now. They don't come around that easy," said Boyle, who again referenced the Glenfin defeat of two years ago. "We cruised to that final and probably went in a little overconfident. We got a bit of a shock and that hurt. Now we are treating every game as our last game."

Boyle says they have been knocking on the door for the last five years and wants Aodh Ruadh to get back playing senior football after 10 years in the wilderness.

"I haven't experienced senior championship but lads like Peter (Boyle), David Dolan, Johnny Gallagher and Darren Drummond have. They want to get back just the same as us."