Last Chance Saloon for Dungloe and Milford on Sunday

It is do or die for Dungloe and Milford this Sunday when they go head to head in the Senior Championship relegation final in Pairc Naomh Columba in Glenswilly. (Throw-in 12.30 pm)

At stake in this crunch tie is championship status for 2021 with the victor retaining senior championship status and senior championship football next season.

For the vanquished it is the drop to Intermediate football and participation in the lower championship in 2021.

“It is a big game for sure for the two teams. The last chance saloon,” said Dungloe manager Robert Wehrley.

“We want to stay in the senior championship and as I have been reminded many times in recent weeks we have been up in the senior for over 30 years. And we certainly don’t want to be the team to break that record.”

The Dungloe boss feels his side are a little unlucky to find themselves in the position they are in after losing a number of games in the league stages by the slimmest of margins.

“It is fine margins, if a couple of games had gone for us we could have easily have made it to the quarter-finals.”

Dungloe lost to St Naul’s by a point, went down to MacCumhaills by three and squandered a late lead against Four Masters.

They also lost the semi-final play-off to Ardara. Ardara won that game by two points.

“It has been a tough campaign with injuries and we had a number of players unable to travel due to Covid-19. But that is the hand we have been dealt and we just have to get on with it.

“It is still in our own hands and we will be looking to get a performance on Sunday against Milford. Confidence may be a little low but I honestly believe if we were to win a game we could go on and win the next ten games. It is all about confidence because we feel we have the players. “

Wehrley and his mentors are planning this week once again without Darren Curran, Matthew Ward and Dillon Sweeney, all out with long term injuries picked up in the group games.

And the Dungloe boss also admits he is sweating on the fitness of Daniel Sweeney, Davy McCarron and Barry Curran, all carrying knocks.

Milford picked up one point in the league stages with the home draw with Four Masters in the final game. But they lost to Naomh Conaill, St Michae’ls and Bundoran and manager Shaun Paul Barrett, like his opposite number, feels Milford are a little unfortunate to find themselves in Sunday’s dogfight.

“We got off to a bad start and suffered a heavy defeat in our opening game away to Naomh Conaill,” said the Milford manager.

“We weren’t ready or prepared for that game. I was only appointed a few weeks earlier and we had only three weeks’ training done. The boys had no pre-season done at all and were way off the pace.

“The one game we feel we should have won was against St Michael’s and as it worked out if we had it would have been enough to save us.

“In fairness to Four Masters they probably did deserve to get something out of their game with us.

“We didn’t play in the first half and we were seven points down at one stage and battled back to lead near the end and were caught with a late equaliser. If we had held on to win we would have avoided the play-offs.”

They find themselves in the final following a heavy semi-final defeat at the hands of neighbours Termon.

“Termon was the better team on the day. They were more up for the game. We just never got going and were chasing the game from very early.”

Milford, too, have had their share of knocks and bruises in the course of the campaign.

And Shaun Paul Barrett admitted for Sunday’s do-or-die clash Cathal McGettigan, Conor Coll and Conor McHugh are his main concerns.

“Cathal only played a half against Termon and while he got a full game last weekend against St Michael’s in the league, he is still touch and go. Conor Coll and Conor McHugh are the latest to join the injury list and are extremely doubtful.”

Like Robert Wehrley, Shaun Paul Barrett also feels it would be important for what is a young Milford side to hold on to their senior status.

“We have a lot of good young players in the team and I think if they got a good pre-season behind them they would be more than capable of holding their own in the championship.”

The two clubs have contrasting fortunes in senior football. Dungloe, once one of the powers of Donegal championship football, albeit in the distant past, are old hands in the senior championship.

They are putting a 33 years record of unbroken senior championship football on the line this weekend. Dungloe defeated Naomh Conaill in the 1986 Intermediate final and have played in the senior championship every year since.

Milford, on the other hand, are newcomers to senior fare. They defeated St Naul’s in the 2017 Intermediate final and have played in the senior championship for the last three seasons.

Verdict: Dungloe