BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Disappointing that senior county final does not go ahead

First of all I would like to express my disappointment that the senior final is not being played this Sunday due to Covid-19. There has been plenty of speculation as to why it is off but we don't have all the facts.

It is also disappointing that the final has now been fixed for a Wednesday night. it is our premier competition and should be on a Sunday. But what can one say, we'll just have to go with it. It is the way of the world at the minute.

It would have been nice to complete our two top competitions this weekend, senior and intermediate.

Hopefully the intermediate will go ahead. It is something to look forward to. I tipped Ballyshannon at the start of the year and although Cloughaneely have been playing Division One football, I will stick with Ballyshannon.

It could be a helluva good game as these teams play at a level that is very close to senior standard.

Jason McGee is back for Cloughaneely and he will be a big addition. When on song McGee is a very special player but I saw them playing last year against Bundoran without him and they are still a good side.

Saturday's final in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, is something to look forward to although it is sad that so few spectators will be allowed in to watch the game.

SLIGO FINAL

Last weekend I had cause to travel to Sligo and was at the county final between Tourlestrane and Drumcliffe-Rosses Point. There were two grandsons involved with the Drumcliffe side, although neither saw action because of injury. Lorcan and Dara Long have plenty of pedigree as their grandfather on the other side is Tom Long of Kerry, a cousin of Paidi Ó Sé. Tom retired from football early at the age of 28.

It was sad to see Markievicz Park on a sunny Sunday with only 200 present. Tourlestrane won the game and are a strong rural club. They had 41 players on the pitch warming up before the game. They have a big club area.

It was good to see Dungannon win in Tyrone after such a long absence. They showed a lot of resilience after a bad start. But they had done that in previous matches, going to extra-time. And this time they needed penalties.

They are just up from intermediate. When I was a very young boy Dungannon Clarkes and my mother's club, Carrickmore were the big local rivals.

It has been a long wait for them since 1956 and it is good for football to see an old team making a comeback.

But with no Ulster club competition this year, the gloss is taken off it. The Fermanagh final is on this Sunday with Derrygonnelly out for another title when they take on Ederney. Derrygonnelly gave Kilcoo a run for their money last year and would have beaten the Down champions if they had a freetaker.

It has been a difficult year but thank God for streaming and supporters will have to be content to stay at home for now.

BE CAREFUL

I'm hoping Covid-19 doesn't overrun us. It behoves us all to mind ourselves, especially in indoor situations; we just have to be careful, particularly the younger folk. The older folk, by and large, mind themselves fairly well.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell