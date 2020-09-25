Tir Chonaill's Martin Cunningham second in Donegal 5k championship

On what was described by Tir Chonaill AC athletes as .. 'a superbly organised and enjoyable race' at a sunny Letterkenny on Sunday morning the Donegal Road 5k championships attracted teams and individuals from most of the counties nine athletics clubs.

Finn Valley's Gerard Gallagher made a decisive break at 3k (9mins 9sec) and came home an impressive winner in 15mis11secs. Martin Cunningham, Tir Chonaill and Paddy Brennan, Finn Valley recently won Master 040 and 35, 1,500m titles. Accompanied by Eoghain McGinley , LAC, they attempted to pull back the FV man in the final kilometre .. and they nearly succeeded with Martin, 15mins 16secs in second place with Paddy, 15mins 18secs in third and Eoghan 15mins 25secs fourth.

The ever improving Nakita Burke, LAC, two weeks ago defeated an International field in winning the Ulster/ANI 5k title at the MPT. On the double loop course on Sunday morning she came home in 16mins 1secs to take the women's title

Tir Chonaill athletes had their most successful day on the roads in recent years. In addition to Martin Cuningham's 2nd overall and 1st O40 they had a team victory in the O50 women -scorers Margaret Sweeney, Sharon McGowan and Philomena Gallagher; a 2nd team performance from the O35 Women - scorers -Emilyn Bonnar, Sharon Thomas, Arlene Galagher and Danielle Boyle.

The club's Men 035 team finished 5th. Tir Chonaill Category top three placings went to Martin Cunningham, 1st O40, Margaret Sweeney 1st O60, Danielle Boyle, 2nd O35, Arlene Gallagher, 3rd O35, Philomena Gallager, 3rd O50, Aaron Bradshaw, 2nd JM and Jack Kelly, 3rd JM

Ulster Winter Throws

On a sunny calm Saturday,the 2020 Ulster Winter Throws Festival took place on Saturday last at the Finn Valley Centre and attracted 88 athletes from thirty one clubs nationally. A small group of Tir Chonaill athletes enjoyed the experience and came away with a number of good performances.

Shot U/14 Girls 1. Ava Anderson, Tír Chonaill 11.62m, 2. Emma Mc Daid, Olympian 11.25m

3. Alannagh Anderson, Tír Chonaill 9.60m

U16 Boys 2nd Kasper Adamski,13.28m

Over 50 2nd Robt Anderson 8.06m

Discus U14 1 Alana Anderson,19m; 2nd Ava Anderson,16.87m

U16 3rd Alex Anderson

Hammer U16 3rd Alex Anderson39.23m

O50 - 2nd Robt Anderson, 30.08m

Javelin O50 1st Robt Anderson 20.76m

Regional XC Squad

A number of Tir Chonaill AC club athletes/coaches attended a very enjoyable 1st of the season North West Regional XC squad day atthe FV Centre on Sunday last.Thanks to RDO Dermot McGranaghan for invite and organisation

Next week

The final Tl travel. Best of luck to all