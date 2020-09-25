Rosses AC well represented at Donegal 5k Road Championships

Last weekend saw the Donegal 5k Road Championships taking place in Letterkenny and a strong showing by the club. Charlie O'Donnell was first club man home in 7th place with 15:43 closely followed by Declan Ferry in 8th in 15:47. Shaun Stewart finished 13th and Shane O'Donnell 15th to ensure 4 men inside the top 15 which was a fantastic achievement.

Manus McHugh again under 17 mins was next, closely followed by Paul McKelvey, Patrick Trimble and Declan Gallagher all under 18 minutes. Gavin Ward continues to improve just missing the 18 minutes barrier with Brendan McBride having another strong run in 19:16 and Seamus Ferry getting close to the sub 20-minute mark.

Fionnuala Diver lead the ladies’ home in 18:46 closely followed by Martina Mulhern, Emer McGee, Cathy Breslin and Lorraine Doherty. Well done to all with a number of pb's and still awaiting individual and team results.

Also on Sunday last was the first Donegal Development Squad Day for Cross Country and on a really great morning was the club had 21 athletes taking part who were part of the various squads at different age groups as well as a number of Rosses AC coaches leading some of the age group sessions.

It was great to be mixing with other club athletes and coaches to help push each other on and helps validate that the training the kids are doing puts them on a par with athletes across the county. Big thanks to all the parents who traveled today and brought the children as very conscious it’s a big commitment and effort early on a Sunday morning.

Big thanks to Dermot Mc Granaghan and Finn Valley AC for organising and hosting. Looking forward to the next session in October / November.

This weekend cross country action beings for the juveniles with Finn Valley hosting the Champions Cup Cross Country event which is a great ‘come and try’ event for kids new to cross country and a good early season run out for the more experienced. See Facebook for more details.