'Effort' is the buzz word for Barrv Ward for Intermediate final

“Effort” is the buzz word for the people of Ballyshannon and Aodh Ruadh manager Barry Ward as he and his men lock horns with favourites Cloughaneely in the county Intermediate final.

For many years an Intermediate final was a different country for a town with a rich tradition of winning senior titles.

But they haven’t won a senior title since 1998 and they lost the last two Intermediate finals to Termon in 2012 and Glenfin in 2018.

They also lost out to Sunday’s opponents Cloughaneely in an epic encounter in Glenfin last year.

But last week’s dramatic victory over Naomh Columba has stirred old memories

And there are green flags and painted poles at the roundabout in Ballyshannon, so there is a real buzz back in the town.

“The people of Ballyshannon, all they want is effort,” said Ward

“We have produced fantastic footballers down through the years, but it is effort that people want to see and a team that leaves all of themselves out on the pitch.

“And you can see the response in the town and from talking to people all week and the phone calls and messages you can see they really appreciate it.

“Everyone will be getting behind the lads and wishing them all the best and it is great that the lads realise that the whole town is behind them.”

And it was that gutsy display from Aodh Ruadh against Naomh Columba that has really woken the sleeping giant in Ballyshannon.

“Definitely, I was very happy with the spirit and the fight they showed.

“There was a couple of times the game was in the balance, but I never thought we were out of it even though we were five points down with four minutes to go.

“We always knew there was going to be five minutes extra and we had a quick chat about that and were wondering should we change things a bit, but the linesman and the referee indicated five minutes.

“So we said we would just keep playing, we went to play a certain way and I did not see the need to panic and change it.

“We had faith in the lads and they had faith in the way they could play and they found a way to get out of it and we had the last attack of the game in normal time but we gave the ball away cheaply, but we knew the attitude of the lads as we went into extra-time and there was still a spring in our step.”

But a poor first half into the breeze did not give much hope and they still trailed by five points with four minutes to go before Diarmuid McInerney brought them to extra-time with a nerveless point.

“No we did not perform even though there was a huge gale against us and we were very static and kept waiting for something to happen and they kicked a lot of wides, but we had two great goal chances in the first half and then Eamonn McGrath in the second half. Two goals make up for a lot of wides.”

One of their strongest cards the last day was the way they used star forward Philip Patton to telling effect by bringing him off and then back on.

“It just was not happening for Philip in the first half and there was nobody more disappointed than Philip with his performance.

“I know what he is capable of and he was just sitting behind me and he had a point to prove.

“This was not the way he wanted to go off the pitch.

“He is a fantastic player and went back in there and really did it and fair play to him.”

However this rollercoaster epic in Fintra has been ideal preparation for the big clash against Cloughaneely as Ward concurs.

“You could not get better especially with the two weeks break and the lads needed that after a very tough encounter with Glen.

“You can’t get better preparation than that both physically and mentally.”

On the minus side it is still not known if the inspirational Johnny Gethins and Sean Taylor will be able to play any part in the final.

“We are watching them all the time and they are doing bits and pieces, but we won’t really know until right before the game, they are two very important players, but thankfully there is a bit more time this year.

“Last year was very congested on all concerned and I am really happy that the authorities have seen that and have given an extra week between the semi-final and final.

“Johnny Gethins and Nathan Boyle are co-captains.”

And the absence of the tenacious and talismanic Gethins means that Nathan Boyle has extra responsibility and he showed real leadership with those crucial scores against Glen when it really mattered.

“He is captain of the team and that is what you expect.

“It is a gimme, and you can’t go up for the toss and just sit back.

“You have to stick your head out and go forward and that is what I expect of him.”

The big clash with Cloughaneely is between two teams that perhaps know each other too well and Ward is more than happy to hand the title of favourites to his opponents.

“It is a huge task and they are an established Division One team with a fantastic county player back in Jason McGee.

“They are rightly favourites for the game and any Division One team that plays a Division Two team, it does not matter who they are, be it soccer, rugby, gaelic, that is the way it is.

“Of course, we know each other but then Kilcar and Naomh Conaill have been playing each other for the past ten years and that is the way it goes but we are really looking forward to the game.”

But opponents Cloughaneely are a truly formidable force as Ward admits.

“Fully fit or not Jason McGee is a huge addition to an already very strong physical side.

“Last week they overcame a Buncrana team who were probably the most physical team left in it with huge men too.

“Every game brings different challenges.

“Last week we had to look at Glen’s movement and speed and their youth and enthusiasm and we had to deal with that.

“But different games bring different scenarios so we will prepare for this as best we can.”

Finally, the GAA are allowing 200 in to see the match, but Ward sees no reason why 500 could not be accommodated in MacCumhaill Park.

“I am glad that there will be people at the match but again when you are walking around the street and talking to people, they want to be there to be supporting their home team and it is the same in Cloughaneely.

“I can’t understand why it is not 500. Ballybofey is a ground that can easily take over 5,000 and the difference between 200 and 500 is hardly noticeable.

“I think there should be 500 there but it is not one of my priorities at the minute.”

No, his priority is “effort” as the old town of Ballyshannon dares to dream!