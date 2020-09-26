Michael Lynch would like to see Cloughaneely back in top flight

Cloughaneely are back in the intermediate final and manager Michael Lynch says his side have been steady throughout the campaign and he felt his backline have been exceptional.

“We have been steady.

“We were disappointed to let our lead slip against Glen. That game was a bit erratic.

“The Ballyshannon game was a bit similar as well, but we have been happy enough with our last two games.

“Our defence really stood up against Buncrana. The full-back line were exceptional, but they got good help out the field to cut out the supply and that was important when they had 'Jigger' (Darach O'Connor) and John Campbell inside.

Lynch, says they can have no excuses this year. Last year they were forced to play in the final four days after winning the semi-final replay against Aodh Ruadh.

“I think it was more in the head than in the legs last year.

“We actually played reasonably well in the second half against St Naul's.

“It was the slow start that really did the damage and we didn't get up to speed in the first half of that match at all.

“That's not to take away from St Naul's, who deserved their victory.

“We have two weeks to get ready this time so there won't be any excuses to fall back on. Everyone should be available and we're all looking forward to it, and we just hope it goes ahead as planned.”

He does not believe in the 'you have to lose one to win one' cliche.

“I don't see it like that. I think it will all come down to who performs better on the day.

“Besides Aodh Ruadh were beaten in the final the year before, so the same could apply to them.

“I suppose the one help is that you are used to playing on county final day but Ballyshannon know what to expect too.

“There's no secret that the two of us would like to get up to senior football and we think we could do well there.

“If you look at the teams that have won the Intermediate in recent years – St Naul's, Glenfin, Milford – they have all done well at senior level, and that's where we want to get to.”

The finalists have had some good battles recently.

“There is very little between us.

“They gave us one wild hammering in my first year up there when Glenea were going for the league.

“But other than that, any time we play it is usually very tight. There have been a few draws and never more than a kick of the ball between the teams.

“The sides are much the same from last year, but I suppose the big one for them is that David Dolan is back, and they have a few other different boys in as well.

“It should be a good game and there won't be much in it either way," said Lynch, who feels the Ballyshannon side have a decent forward line.

“They have been putting up big scores this year.

“They have good forwards like Shane McGrath and Nathan Boyle, who were involved with the county U-20s.

“I think Oisin Rooney has played for the county as well. But it's not just those boys. They are all good footballers.”

It has been a good week for the Cloughaneely club with the minors winning a divisional title and they are looking forward to Saturday's game.

“It would be a great lift for everyone within the club. We are going well the whole way up from U-14 really which is great to see.

“Our minor team did really well and we have three of those boys in our panel at the moment, and others who will be putting their hand up over the next year or two as well.

“Intermediate football is very challenging of course, but everybody wants to test themselves at senior level.”