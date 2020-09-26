It is all about who wants it more - Aodh Ruadh's Johnny Gethins

In every team there is a heartbeat, a leader, the guy who makes the catch, the tackle, the score when it really matters.

Johnny Gethins has been doing that for Aodh Ruadh for quite a few years, the oil in the engine and the one who grows taller in the heat of battle.

So it was extra heartbreaking that a freak accident at work robbed the Ballyshannon boys of one of their main cogs for the semi-final.

But nobody is more disappointed than the lion-hearted Gethins who has the engine of Martin Shovlin and the ability to pop up and get a vital score.

And if you need a man marking job done, he can hack that to and is really versatile.

These days he is in race against time to be fit for the big one against old rivals Cloughaneely as the whole town hopes his hand heals in time for destiny.

“I got an injury at work. I have been working way and I should be there or thereabouts.

“But the hard work has been done over the year and the legs are strong enough, it is just the final touches that you need and being with the lads”.

On a brighter note Johnny was very proud of the way his comrades battled so hard to overcome Naomh Columba.

“The wind was a massive factor in the first half, and they had it.

“We knew going in at half-time that we were not too far away.

“But when we got going in the second half and the legs came good, the boys started showing a bit of bite, they dug deep and fought, everyone to the last man.”

And Johnny was a very interested spectator in the dugout, togged out but “not sub material,” but still hopeful that his iron will, will make sure he plays some role on Saturday.

“I have been doing some light training but the strength is still in the legs and elsewhere, but we will see how it goes.

“I am hopeful of getting some game time, as it is everyone’s dream to play in a county final and it is very hard looking on when you would love to be out there but know that it just can’t happen yet.

“I am joint captain with Nathan Boyle and that is a good system and he really set an example last week and that was great to see, and it inspired the other lads as well.

“He is coming good at the right time but there are others like Colm Kelly, Conor Patton and Eamonn and Shane McGrath who are also getting into the mix.

“It is just not one or two, there is great variety as there are seven or eight of them now and hopefully, we can build it up to ten and twelve and then up to 15.”

So, where will the main threat come from Cloughaneely?

“Like ourselves, they have it up front, in the middle and everywhere really.

“There will be lads that you would want to stick tight to and they have Jason McGee back now and are a big physical team with Paul Sweeney, the Maguires and Kevin Mulhern and Darren McGeever and John Fitzgerald can score.”

The last time these sides met Johnny was outstanding and hit two goals from defence.

“It was a great game of football, a very open game, end to end and very competitive.

“It was high scoring and come next Saturday evening it will be no different.”

But Sean Taylor and David Dolan went off injured and while it was a big blow, for Gethins, you lose some and you gain some.

“Sean Taylor will not know if he can start either with the hamstring, but he is up and running and is doing plenty while David has come back in and did a great job last week.

“But in my eyes, I would be very confident that we could see Sean back at some stage.”

And Aodh Ruadh’s strength on the bench is growing with veteran Darren Drummond brilliantly manning the breach in young Taylor’s absence and the veteran Drummond had been an option on the bench earlier in the year.

“Darren Drummond has been about for a long time.

“He had been up front for a couple of years, and he has great presence.

“He is a big lad and he always gives you everything.

“Darren was winged in head-first last weekend and he stepped up and, in my eyes, he was man of the match last week.”

But opponents Cloughaneely have the added bonus of the towering Jason McGee back at midfield.

“He is a massive threat, he is a great footballer, up and down the field.

“Jason has it all, the athleticism, the power and pace and he is accurate, the complete package and will be a big threat.

“But it is down to ourselves now to show up on the day and see who wants it more and it would be great to see Sean Taylor back in there too for us.”

There is hurt from last year for Cloughaneely and Gethins says it is a similar story for Aodh Ruadh.

“We are in the same boat and it is about who wants it more by now.”