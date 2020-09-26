Intermediate is a complete dogfight says Cloughaneely captain Mark Harley

Cloughaneely captain, Mark Harley says that the Intermediate championship is one of the toughest to win and Saturday's final will be no different.

“The Intermediate Championship is a complete dogfight.

“Everyone knows that the differences between the teams is wafer thin.

“No team is in it just to try and stay up. Everyone thinks they can beat each other," says Harley, who feels that as the team playing in the highest level in the league, they are always a target.

“As we are a Division One team, most teams are looking at taking a scalp when they take on us.

“It's probably the equivalent of teams taking on Glenties or Gaoth Dobhair in the Senior Championship.

“You don't get any easy matches. We have been winning our games by 3/4/5 points and you're pushed hard in every match."

But like everyone else, Harley wants to play senior championship.

“We were last senior in 2015. I was only playing reserve then.

“We went straight back down after we won the Intermediate. We were kind of yo-yoing up and down then.

“It's been too long since we were playing in the senior championship. If we were lucky enough to get there we would want to stay up.”

Like every year, the target was to get back up this year.

“When we met up at the start of the year, the goal was to get back to another Intermediate final.

“We have done that but we want to go and win it this time.

“There is no Ulster coming after this for the winners. All that matters is Saturday's game and coming out the right side of it.”

Harley dismisses any suggestion that Cloughaneely are under performing because of their league level.

“I think some people think that just because we are a Division 1 team that we should be blowing the so-called lesser teams out of the water.

“It hasn't worked out like that for us but we have still been getting the results. We might just be more suited to grinding our way to a win.”

“We know Ballyshannon very well. We have played a lot over the last thee or four years.

“They will probably have a chip on their shoulder from the semi-final last year when we got a last minute goal to win it.

“We beat them in Fr Tierney Park last month by two points, but they were missing boys with injury that day, and we expect them to be better."

And Harley has planted the favourites' tag on Aodh Ruadh.

“Before a ball was kicked, you would have said ourselves, Ballyshannon and Glen were the three favourites.

“But with the scores that Aodh Ruadh have been putting up, you'd have to say they are favourites to win on Saturday.

“We have a good enough team as well and anything can happen in a final.”

He also hopes to go one better than last year.

“Last year was very disappointing. I think our heads were still thinking about the Ballyshannon match until half-time in the final.

“We hope we can go one better this time.

“Everyone is supporting us and backing us, and the parish needs a lift after the year that we have.

“Hopefully we can put a few smiles on faces on Saturday.”