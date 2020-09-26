Aodh Ruadh take advantage of mistake to defeat Cloughaneely and win Intermediate title

A big mistake by Cloughaneely goalkeeper just after the second half water break gifted Aodh Ruadh a goal which put them on their way to the Intermediate title.

Aodh Ruadh 2-14

Cloughaneely 1-12

After getting the goal, Aodh Ruadh never really looked like being caught and they could add another goal from Cian Dolan to win by five.

The game was marred by two late red cards for Cloughaneely but Aodh Ruadh were worthy winners in what was a very close game for most of the game.

Aodh Ruadh made a mockery of the match programme by completely changing their numbers which should bring a hefty fine.

The Ballyshannon side got off to the better star with three points in the first seven minutes and they could have had a goal.

Darren Drummond had the opening point and Philip Patton added a second. And they should have had a goal on seven minutes but Darren Drummond elected to take a point.

Cloughaneely got up and running to level matters on 11 minutes with points from John Fitzgerald, Shaun Maguire and Martin Maguire.

Aodh Ruadh hit back with points from David Dolan and Philip Patton. However, Patton's point should have been a goal with David Dolan through but his effort came back off a post for Patton to take the score.

Then the first twist came with Cloughaneely edging into the lead thanks to goalscorer in chief Paul Sweeney. He got on the end of a high ball and managed to fire home.

Ciaran McGeady pushed his side two clear but Aodh Ruadh responded with two Philip Patton frees and Diarmuid McInerney pushed the Ballyshannon side in front.

But it was Cloughaneely who finished the half well with two points from Shaun Curran (one a free) to leave the north Donegal side one ahead at the break.

Cloughaneely 1-6, Aodh Ruadh 0-8

Nathan Boyle levelled for Aodh Ruadh inside two minutes of the second half a magnificent free from close on 50m. Jason McGee should have scored at the other end after finding an acre of space but pulled his shot wide. Eddie Lynch made a great block to deny Ciaran McGeady.

Martin Maguire edged his side ahead again and Jason McGee added another from a free.

Oisin Rooney did well to beat two defenders to cut the deficit to just one point on 39 minutes.

Jason McGee missed a very convertible free and David McGurrin, not long on the field, did very well to find space and he took his point to level matters before the second half water break - Cloughaneely 1-8, Aodh Ruadh 0-11.

Then came the big turning point when Shaun McClafferty's kick-out was intercepted by Shane McGrath, who expertly found the net with McClafferty stranded.

The Ballyshannon boys quickly added a point from Darren Drummond and Nathan Boyle found the range from just inside the '45' to go five clear.

Jason McGee converted a free and then converted a '45' to cut the lead to three points with less than two minutes of normal time left.

Cloughaneely hit three wides as two minutes of seven added minutes were played.

Aodh Ruadh edged four clear again after good work by David McGurrin to fire over.

Martin Maguire cut the lead again to three and Shaun Maguire cut the lead further with almost 37 minutes played. Needing a goal, they were turned over on the next attack by Darren Drummon and Aodh Ruadh went forward to hit a second goal with Cian Dolan tapping home.

Joint captains Nathan Boyle and Johnny Gethings were presented with the Cathal McLaughlin Cup for the very first time.





Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Philip Patton 0-4,2f; Darren Drummond 0-3; Shane McGrath, Cian Dolan 1-0 each; Nathan Boyle 0-2,2f; David McGurrin 0-2; Diarmuid McInerney, David Dolan, Oisin Rooney, 0-1 each.

Cloughaneely: Paul Sweeney 1-0; Jason McGee 0-4, Martin Maguire 0-3; Shaun Curran 0-2,1f; Shaun Maguire 0-2,1f, John Fitzgerald 0-1.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Conor Patton Sean Taylor, Colm Kelly; Michael McKenna, Eddie Lynch, Nathan Boyle; Eamonn McGrath, Oisin Rooney; Diarmuid McInerney, Darren Drummond, Philip Patton; Johnny Gethins, David Dolan, Shane McGrath. Subs: David McGurrin

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty; Michael Fitzgerald, Cian McFadden, Noel Sweeney; Shaun Curran, Darren McGeever, Ciaran McFadden; Jason McGee, Martin Maguire; Kevin Mulhern, Mark Harley, Ciaran McGeady; Shaun Maguire, Paul Sweeney, John Fitzgerald. . Subs: Conor Coyle for N Sweeney ht;

REFEREE: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada)