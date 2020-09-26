St Mary's, Convoy into junior final with convincing win over Letterkenny Gaels

A five-star display from Convoy corner forward Joe McGill lit up an otherwise ordinary encounter in Sean MacCumhaill Park as St Mary's, Convoy qualified to meet Downings in the Donegal junior championship final.



Convoy 0-13

Letterkenny Gaels 0-6

McGill was deadly from frees and play as his team had little difficulty in disposing of a pretty tepid Letterkenny Gaels challenge.

The Gaels, who were beaten by Buncrana in last year’s county final, were just not able to cope with the winners' all round power and panache.

Letterkenny Gaels survived an early Convoy flurry to land a fine angled point from midfielder Liam Doherty.

That score came just after Paddy Dolan drifted a long range free for Convoy just wide.

Dolan was fouled a few minutes later and he casually converted the free.

Convoy, who were looking the more enterprising side, moved into the lead through full-forward John Toye in the 9th minute.

It was then that talented Convoy corner forward Joe McGill made his mark by landing two snappy points in the space of 15 seconds to put his side into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the first water break.

It got even better for a physically stronger Convoy as corner forward Peter Blake increased the lead as the Gaels struggled to keep in touch.

Gaels full-forward made a great run along the end line and his cross into a crowded square was flicked over by centre forward Paddy Doherty.

But eager Convoy responded swiftly, and the increasingly confident McGill pointed a free after Blake was fouled to put Convoy into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Conor McBrearty responded for the Gaels, but the inevitable McGill struck sweetly an accurately to leave them leading by 0-7 to 0-3.

McGill and Shay Doherty then swapped points as the winners led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Convoy maintained their superiority after the resumption with two well converted strikes from the hugely impressive McGill.

The Gaels had a great chance of a goal but the usually clinical Conor McBrearty blazed his shot high and wide.

The trusty McGill added to their lead as McBrearty had a half chance of a goal at the other end but drove it hard into the arms of Convoy keeper Liam Mailey.

Convoy lost their towering midfielder Raymond McNamee to a second yellow card in the 48th minute.

And the Gaels did try to make things more respectable but hit a few wides from easy positions.

Meanwhile Paddy Doherty got the Gaels first score in 29 minutes while Convoy sub Matthew Coyle got his side’s final score.

The winner never looked in any danger as they advanced to meet Downings in the county final next weekend.

And they have certainly unearthed a new star in one Joe McGill who really made his mark.

ST MARY’S CONVOY:Liam Mailey; Dean Bonner, John A Kee, Michael Patton; Ronan Donnellan, John Doherty, Brian McNamee; Raymond McNamee, Packie Mailey; Paul O'Leary, LaurenceMcMullan, Paddy Dolan (0-1, 1f); Joseph McGill (0-9, 2f, 1m, 45), John Toye (0-1), Peter Blake (0-1). Subs: Anthony Browne for Toye (half-time), Matthew Coyle (0-1) for O’Leary (37), Liam Toye for Donnellan (51).

LETTERKENNY GAELS: Ryan Graham; Shaun Crossan, Conor Brown, Anthony Diver; Diarmuid Ó Cathail,Brian Diver, Brendan O'Brien; Liam Doherty (0-1), Ciaran Cannon; Ronan Frain,Paddy Doherty (0-2), Cormac Cannon (0-1); Shay Doherty (0-1), Conor McBrearty (0-1,f), Darren Hunter. Subs: Oisin McElhinney for Crossan (half-time), Ciaran Lynch for McElhinney (37), Sean McDonagh for O’Brien (52)

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)