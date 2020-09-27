High praise from Ancelloti for Seamus Coleman - compares him to Maldini

Seamus Coleman led Everton to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, for the perfect start to the season and manager Carlo Ancelotti has compared his captain to Italian legend Maldini.

Everton won thanks to a disputed Richarlison penalty and another from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take the points 2-1 away from home.

And afterwards boss Ancelloti heaped praise on his captain from Killybegs:

"Seamus is doing really well. He is an example for all the others of how you need to be: the attitude, the spirit - every day," said Ancelotti.

"I've had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top. He is a great captain, honestly. I don’t want to forget anyone [I have worked with] but he is up there as a captain with Maldini, John Terry and Sergio Ramos."