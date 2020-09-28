Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Another good week for Donegal jockeys - wins for McAteer, Orr and Browne McMonagle

Another good week for Donegal jockeys - wins for McAteer, Orr and Browne McMonagle

Luke McAteer getting up to win Sure Cert

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Luke McAteer is having a superb run. McAteer, who hails from Rathmullan, began his winning run this week on Monday at Fairyhouse when the well-named Sure Cert, sent off 28-1, routed his rivals from the front in the apprentices' handicap for veteran trainer Tom Foley.
And McAteer doubled up in division one of the sprint handicap, 100-30 chance That's Not Me landing nice support for trainer Anthony McCann.
It was win number three for the week for McAteer when Angel Palanas got a brilliant ride in division one of the Feale Handicap at odds of 7-1 for trainer Pat Murphy.
Ballyare rider Oisin Orr continues to bang in the winners for boss Dermot Weld, the legendary Curragh trainer, and Emiyn scored at 3/1 in the mile maiden Thursday, well-placed to score by a length in the colours of the Aga Khan.
Some horses have lit up the summer by running up sequences and Baron Samedi is the latest. The 4-1 chance took the lucrative feature Thursday at Listowel, winning his fourth race on the bounce, and coming with a rattle to get up near the wire for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle, who hails from Letterkenny.
McMonagle gave Lady Savanah a great ride in the apprentices' handicap on Sunday at the Curragh, the 4-1 chance scoring by a length and three parts.
The 14-1 chance Dearg Jazz took Sunday's nursery at the Curragh under McAteer. "Luke is in form and gave her a great ride. I thought she was beat twice and she put her head down and kept at it," said trainer James Barrett.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie