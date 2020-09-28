Another good week for Donegal jockeys - wins for McAteer, Orr and Browne McMonagle

Contact
Luke McAteer getting up to win Sure Cert
Luke McAteer is having a superb run. McAteer, who hails from Rathmullan, began his winning run this week on Monday at Fairyhouse when the well-named Sure Cert, sent off 28-1, routed his rivals from the front in the apprentices' handicap for veteran trainer Tom Foley.
And McAteer doubled up in division one of the sprint handicap, 100-30 chance That's Not Me landing nice support for trainer Anthony McCann.
It was win number three for the week for McAteer when Angel Palanas got a brilliant ride in division one of the Feale Handicap at odds of 7-1 for trainer Pat Murphy.
Ballyare rider Oisin Orr continues to bang in the winners for boss Dermot Weld, the legendary Curragh trainer, and Emiyn scored at 3/1 in the mile maiden Thursday, well-placed to score by a length in the colours of the Aga Khan.
Some horses have lit up the summer by running up sequences and Baron Samedi is the latest. The 4-1 chance took the lucrative feature Thursday at Listowel, winning his fourth race on the bounce, and coming with a rattle to get up near the wire for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle, who hails from Letterkenny.
McMonagle gave Lady Savanah a great ride in the apprentices' handicap on Sunday at the Curragh, the 4-1 chance scoring by a length and three parts.
The 14-1 chance Dearg Jazz took Sunday's nursery at the Curragh under McAteer. "Luke is in form and gave her a great ride. I thought she was beat twice and she put her head down and kept at it," said trainer James Barrett.
