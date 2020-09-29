Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club’s Wild Atlantic Way Dribble-A-Thon

Mulroy Hoops virtually take on the Wild Atlantic Way in club fundraiser for Jigsaw and Mulroy Hoops.

Local basketball team Mulroy Hoops have set a challenge to their players to dribble 2750km (1700miles) from Donegal to Cork. Children are going to dribble the distance at their homes abiding by current restrictions. Each week the total travelled will be added and the aim is to cover a distance of 2750km over the next 3 weeks. While players can’t meet in person to train, they can still practice their dribbling skills at home. A 10 minute brisk walking pace while dribbling equals roughly 1km.

Players are seeking sponsorship to raise funds for the club and the youth mental health charity Jigsaw.

Incoming Club chairman, Fergal Coll, explained: ‘’ the committee recognise that normally at this time of year club members would be returning to training and games. Obviously with the current level 3 lock down in Donegal this is not possible. We wanted to create something that would encourage our players to train and keep physically active. The idea of a dribble-a-thon came about ‘’.

Physical activity is a key part of minding our mental health. The club wants to encourage players to keep active, to get outside in fresh air and to support a great local initiative.

Basketball Ireland has partnered with Jigsaw as an organisation to support. Mental health is important in modern society. With all of society and in particular our young players going through so much at the moment, it’s important to support the work of Jigsaw. We want to spread awareness of the work of the charity and help those who may be struggling.

If you would like to donate to this challenge or to find out more please go to http://mulroyhoops.club/dribble-a-thon/

Or contact Fergal Coll on 0860623032