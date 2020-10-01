Peter Boyle savours Aodh Ruadh Intermediate Championship success

In sporting terms in Ballyshannon, Aodh Ruadh keeper Peter Boyle is a GAA blue blood.

His father Louis, uncle Sean and Josie gave great service to Ireland’s oldest town.

And the former Donegal keeper, who correctly predicted that Tir Conaill would win an Ulster senior title in 2018, really did his bit by saving a Darren McGeever penalty midway through the first half.

This was a vital stop, a game changer as Aodh Ruadh went on to win the Cathal McLaughlin cup.

For Boyle, (pictured with his brother Nathan) this victory means just so much after a few near misses.

One of his greatest assets is his absolute honesty which he showed when he gave this writer a very candid interview about the reasons why he was pulling out of the Donegal county senior panel.

It was a very revealing story and a very true story from a man who has always believed in calling a spade exactly just.

And as one of the more senior members of the squad he was so delighted that Sylvie Maguire’s “redemption day” for Aodh Ruadh had come to pass.

“As Johnny Gethins said in his acceptance speech, every time we meet Cloughaneely, we know that they are going to bring everything to the table and it was absolutely no different out there today.

“We are just so delighted to get over the line.

“We have been playing Intermediate football for the past ten years and there are a lot of boys there that have just played Intermediate football and there are very few of us that have played senior football and we are just so glad to have won and now look to the future.”

But, when it is suggested that his penalty from Darren McGeever played a big part in that victory Boyle’s searing honesty comes to the fore once more.

“Well it was me that gave the penalty away with the kick out as I kicked it straight at one of the opposition players who came through the middle.

“Colm Kelly put in a tackle that was adjudged to be a foul.

“Lucky enough I have faced Darren McGeever’s penalties a few times now and I had a fair idea of what he was going to do.

“Lucky enough he hit it exactly where I thought he would, and I was able to get my foot on it and thank God the rebound came out the right way for us.”

And he saluted the effort and commitment of the entire 28-man squad in this special year for the club.

“Each and every one of them have put in a great effort over the year and played a very significant role.

“You saw Cian Dolan coming off the bench and scoring the winning goal with his left foot.

“Up until Thursday night we were not too sure if he even was going to get playing because he got a red card in the last game, and thankfully it was rescinded.

“And his impact off the bench along with David McGurrin was absolutely key for us today.”

But this is a huge moment for a club with a proud tradition to be back in senior football for the first time in ten years.

“It is massive for us.

“People have seen us as an up and coming team, but eventually you have to get the job done and that is what I had been saying to a lot of people.

“But now we have got the job done.

“We have set the foundation and now we are going to build on that and hopefully all the lads that are in this group will stick together for next year.

“I know as minor manager of the club that we have a lot to look forward to, so the future is looking pretty bright.”