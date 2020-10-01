Cruit Island named at No 10 in World nine hole courses list

Cruit Island Golf Club is No 10 in the world for nine hole golf courses according to the latest top-50 list published by Golf Magazine.

The Donegal gem is the top nine hole course in Ireland topped by Royal Worlington and Newmarket Golf Club in Suffolk, England.

There are four Irish nine hole courses in the top 50 - Mulranny (Co Mayo) at No 16; Castlegregory in Kerry at 21 and Bushfoot in Co Antri at 36th.

Golf Magazine describe the Cruit Island challenge like this: "The landforms on this rocky, seaside routing are almost Seussian, like you're playing golf at the edge of the world - in a sort of netherworld where rules don't apply."