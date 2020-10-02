GOLF ROUND-UP: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

On Wednesday, 23rd, the club ran a Singles Stableford open sweep competition: 1st Niall Carr 44pts, 2nd Donnie Herron 41pts, 3rd David Dolan 38pts (BoT). Gross was won by Darragh Crawford with 34pts. CSS 69

On Saturday & Sunday last the men’s club ran a Singles Stoke which was kindly sponsored by John O’Neill, Manor House Country Hotel, Enniskillen. The results were: 1st Donnie Herron 64, 2nd Darren McGuinness 65, 3rd Mark Crawford 67, 4th Donagh McInerney 68. Gross was won by Darragh Crawford with 71. Saturday CSS 70, Sunday CSS 70

This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by McMorrow & McLaughlin Solicitors which will take place over Saturday 3rd October & Sunday 4th October. (McMorrow Cup Sunday 4th October Members Only)

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

WAGS: The WAGS+24 will recommence on Thursday 1st October and play every Thursday until to Mid May with the 1st Tee reserved from 11.00am – 11.40pm open to all male members, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be some changes.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Winter is on the way and we have some great deals on offer for the coming months! Winter Opens taking place every Wednesday from 7th October. GUI/ILGU Vouchers for prize winners. Handicap limits apply. Booking online via BRS & Website. Tee times between 10am-2pm

Country Membership - 12-month offer. Join between 1st October - 31st October, fee covers the remainder of 2020 & 2021. Fee €275* Must be a member of another club

Winter Membership - 7 day from early October - early March Only €150. To avail of the above offers, you can contact Kevin on 086 8044 115 or David on 071 984 1302 Or you can fill in our membership form on our website bundorangolfclub.com

WORLD HANDICAP SYSTEM: ​The World Handicap System (WHS) system will launch in Ireland on 2nd November 2020 and will provide golfers with a unified and more inclusive handicapping system for the first time.

The handicap committee are advising all members to watch the short videos online at the golfnet website at https://www.golfnet.ie/whs

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stableford - Sunday 27th September: 1st Thomas Reidy (22) 42 pts BOT; 2nd Michael G McColgan Jnr (16) 42 pts BOT; Gross: Carlos O'Reilly (5) 33 pts; 3rd Billy Griffin (11) 42 pts; 4th Lucas Woods (17) 41 pts; Front Nine: Tim Ryan (15) 21 pts BOT; Back Nine: Hugh Ferry (24) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts

Gents Open Stroke - Saturday 26th September: 1st Jim Walsh (19) 42 pts; 2nd Bill McCallion (6) 40 pts BOT; Gross: Cathal Og Gallchoir (2) G/Dore 38 pts; 3rd Christopher Dolan (19) L/Kenny 40 pts BOT; Front Nine: James McMullan (18) 22 pts; Back Nine: David Lynn (15) B/liffin 19 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 23rd September: 1st Edward O'Reilly (18) 45 pts; 2nd Michael O'Dwyer (4) G/Dore 42 pts BOT; Gross: Hugh O'Gallchoir (4) G/Dore 38 pts; 3rd Dylan O'Dwyer (11) G/Dore 41 pts BOT; Category: Oisin Cannon 43 pts. Front Nine: David Tease (13) 23 pts; Back Nine: Brendan Kelly (8) 21 pts. CSS: 38 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair

There was a big turnout of members last weekend for the Gillespie Readymix sponsored competition. Andy Carr (22) won on a break of tie from Michael Mc Bride (19) with a 64. The gross was won also on a break of tie by Michael O’Dwyer (4) with a 74 and Odhrán Mac Niallais (13) was third again on a break of tie with 65. The front nine went to Con Friel (16) with 30 nett and Barney Boyle (12) took the back nine with 29. The CSS for Saturday and Sunday was 68. Míle buíochas le Gillespie Readymix as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas.

The winners in the Club Draw on Sunday were: €250 John Gallagher (sc); €100 Marian Curran; €50 Piaras Coyle; €50 Eamonn Davis.

The seniors competition continues every Tuesday and Thursday.

Next weekend’s Competition will be sponsored by Pearse Doherty TD.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Last Monday the 21st of September was our first senior competition of the season. Some great scores were returned. 1st Kit Boyce R/P 40pts; 2nd Cliona Murphy R/P 38pts; 3rd Leontia Reynolds D/F 37pts BOT; 4th Sheila Breen R/P 37pts BOT; 5th Grace Duffy, Bearna 36pts bot; 6th Margaret Rooney H/F 36Pts; 1st9 Anne Glancy B/S 20Pts; 2nd9 Vera Kearney L/K 20Pts.

Saturday was an 18 hole stroke competition: 1st Margaret Roarty 70nett; 2nd Grace McFadden 71nett. Congratulation to all our winners. Tuesday the 6th October is our next winter links. Timesheet is now in operation. Our next seniors competition take place on Monday the 19th October.

Cruit

Another very busy weekend at Cruit Island and very large turnout for Dungloe Service Station sponsored competition.

Weather was perfect and scoring was really excellent. Some very impressive scores not even in prizes. Denis Bonner was once again the man in top form, having already won the Presidents Prize, his score this weekend of 43pts saw him top of the tree again. Well done Denis.

Dungloe Service Station 26+27/09/2020: 1st Denis Bonner (13) 43pts; 2nd Robert Casey (13) 42pts BOT; 3rd Kevin McGarvey (15) 42pts; 4th Brendan Boyle (10) 41pts BOT; F9 Martin Greene (26) 24pts; B9 Patrick Bonner (16) 22pts; PAR 68. CSS 66 (38pts)

Very important now with our greens hollow tinned to repair pitch marks on greens and to continue replacing divots.

Let's keep our course in top shape going into winter months.

The road is still dangerous and busy so everybody please take care and drive slowly.

Keeps safe and enjoy the golf.



Letterkenny

Competitions results - Jimmy Gallagher PGA Open (23/09/2020): Winner of the Jimmy Gallagher PGA Open was the ever improving Vinny McLaughlin (16) with a impressive 41 points including 7 pars & a birdie on the 15th. 2nd place went to Kyle Loughrey (20) with 40 points (BOT) in a round that had 4 pars & only one blank. Gross went to David McCormick (4) with a 3 par over round including 8 pars & birdies on the 4th, 7th, 17th & 18th. 3rd place went to Paul Carlin (20) with 40 points. 4th place also with 40 points was Joe McManus (18).

Hegarty Ford Letterkenny Open (26/09/2020): Winner with 40 points (BOT) was Ciaran Herron (21) in a very steady round that only had one blank & a birdie on the 17th. 2nd place went to Conor Coady (13) also with 40 points in a solid round that included 12 pars. Gross prize once again went to David McCormick (4) with a birdie on the 7th & 10 pars. 3rd place went to Gary Loveridge (11) with 38 points (BOT) including 8 pars & a birdie on the 12th. 4th place also with 38 points was Mark Carrigy (20). Visitors prize went to Ballybofey & Stranolar’s finest Keith French with 37 points.

The Central Bar Letterkenny Open (27/09/2020): Winner with a fantastic 42 points was Darren Hunter (24) in a round that included four pars & a birdie on the 11th. 2nd place on the day went to Andrew McGuckin (18) with 41 points that included 7 pars. Gross once again went to Darragh McMenamin (4) with a superb round that included 12 & birdies on 3rd, 5th & 7th. 3rd place went to Paul Duddy (25) with 40 points including 5 pars & a birdie on the 10th. 4th place went to Mark Friel (18) with 39 points including 6 pars & a birdie on the 3rd.

Cat 4 result (27/09/2020): Cat 4/John J Doherty Memorial Cup was played Sunday September 27th: 1st Pauric Daly 31 points, 2nd Josef Dadon 31 points (BOT), 3rd Brian Hegarty 31 points. Front 9. Liam Rodgers 16 points. Back 9. John Rooney 18 points.

Rosapenna

President's Prize: Mr Nial McManus' Presidents Prize was played for last Saturday the 26th of September. The gents prize was contested over the Old Tom Morris Links with Conor Casey (24*) returning 43pts to claim Nial's prize. The runner up was Mickey M McBride (16*) with 41pts. The gross winner was Seamus Connor (4) with 34 gross pts. Third place was Peter McKeague (22*) with 39pts bot. The front nine winner was Shaun Boyce (7) with 22pts and the back nine winner was Denis Harkin (15*) with 23pts. Two's - Pete McBride (Jnr), Conor Boyce, John Boyce, Chris Breen, Liam Breen, Shaun Boyce, James McNulty & Conor McMenamin winning a single sleeve of Pro V's per two.

Nial is popular with everyone at Rosapenna and the entire club had a great day on Saturday celebrating his term as President of Rosapenna Golf Club with his large circle of friends and family.

Club Competition: The club competition played for on Sunday the 27th of September was won by John Doran Jnr (9*) with 40pts. The runner up was John Doran Snr (10*) with 39pts bot. The gross winner was Enda Kennedy (1) with 33 gross pts. In third place was Daniel McGarvey (7*) with 39pts bot. The front nine winner was John Casey (8*) with 20pts bot and the back nine winner was Seamus Connor (6*) with 21pts. *denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers.

Twos - Charles McBride, Chris Breen x 2, Shane Sweeney, John Dowds, Conor McMenamin, Albert Strain & Brian McCormick winning a sleeve of Titleist Velocity golf balls per two.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: All second rounds ties must be completed by Monday the 5th of October. Members who have not paid their entry fee are asked to pay same in the Golf Shop asap.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: Now at the semi final stage both matches must be completed by Monday the 5th of October.

Upcoming Events- October

Sunday 4th - Seiko Series - Day 3 (G.o.Y)

Thur 8th - Sun 11th 2020 Irish Close Championship (Sandy Hills Links)

Sunday 11th - Club Competition

Sunday 18th - Seiko Series - Day 4 (G.o.Y)

Sunday 25th - Club Competition