Donegal Junior and Senior Hurling Championship finals this Saturday in O'Donnell Park

Setanta should have too much power and panache for St Eunan’s in the eagerly awaited senior final at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny on Saturday. (Throw-in is 4.00), writes Gerry McLaughlin.

For the Finn Valley men have the strongest forward line to ever grace a club team in the county.

Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn, Gerard Gilmore, Bernard Lafferty,Kevin Campbell and Marc Devine are just about as good as it gets.

Coulter hits the frees, is a real leader and is accurate from play also while any one of the remaining five are matchwinners on their day.

And they are backed up by their elegant general Danny Cullen who is located at centre back.

Add in the silken skills of Michael Donoghue and Niall Cleary and you see what Letterkenny are up against.

Eunan’s are spurred by dual stars like Sean McVeigh, Brian McIntyre and Conor Parke.

They also have ace marksman Conor O’Grady, Sean Halvey and Kevin Kealy to boost their efforts

They are young, fit and focused and whenever Niall O’Donnell and his brother Conor O’Donnell come out of isolation, both would be great options from the bench.

St Eunan’s will have their homework done on Setanta’s big threats, but it is hard to look past this deadly strike force from the Finn Valley.

So, Setanta should take another title, with a bit to spare.

Dungloe make history in junior decider

Dungloe are competing in their first ever adult hurling championship this year - and this Saturday they will take on Carndonagh in the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship Final at O'Donnell Park (1.30).

Dungloe are a real Cinderella side and also pick players from Gaoth Dobhair, Na Rossa, Naomh Muire and Cloughaneely.

There will be a unique family affair as father, Cormac Hartnett and his two sons Thomas and James are all on the squad.

They had a good win over the Setanta B side in the semi-final and will not lack confidence.

It is great to see hurling spreading so far and wide in Donegal and a win for Dungloe would be really noteworthy.

Carndonagh, meanwhile, certainly won’t lack motivation. For they threw away a healthy lead to Ballyshannon last year and were beaten on a day of heartbreak. Carn have already reversed that defeat with an impressive win over Aodh Ruadh earlier this month.

They are a powerful physical side backboned by the formidable Doherty and Monagle clans. Cathal Doherty is deadly accurate from play and frees and he nailed 0-8 in that semi-final victory. Carndonagh go into the game as favourites to lift the title.