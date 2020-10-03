Carndonagh given a real scare but hold on to defeat Dungloe to lift Donegal Junior Championship

Carndonagh are Donegal Junior Hurling Championship after a titanic struggle against first time finalists Dungloe in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Carndonagh 2-13

Dungloe 2-11

Carndonagh were defeated finalists last year and they got over the line this time around.

They were four points up at half-time but led by more at one stage as Dungloe staged a comeback.

The west Donegal side came back on two more occasions in the second half to draw level at 1-9 each and it was 2-12 to 2-11 as the game went into added time.

But Carndonagh held on to take the title.

