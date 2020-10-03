Contact

Donegal lose out to Mayo in challenge in Markievicz Park, Sligo

Oisin Gallen . . . on the mark for Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal lost out to Mayo in a challenge game in Markievicz Park, Sligo on Saturday morning as their preparations began in earnest for the upcoming intercounty season.
Donegal lost out on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-19, being outplayed in the second half. They had led by 2-8 to 1-8 at half-time with Oisin Gallen contributing 1-3 of that total.
Michael Murphy hit the crossbar with a penalty in the second half while Cillian O'Connor also failed from the spot for Mayo.

Donegal were minus the Kilcar and Naomh Conaill contingent, who are preparing for the Donegal senior championship decider on Sunday October 11.

Mayo fielded a very strong team with just one newcomer in their starting 15. Their goal was scored by Lee Keegan. The Mayo team and subs was: Mayo: Robert Hennelly; Oisin Mullin, Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan; Colm Boyle, Kevin McLoughlin, Eoghan McLaughlin; Tom Parsons, Mattie Ruane; Diarmuid O’Connor, Mark Moran, Fionn McDonagh; Cillian O’Connor, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy. Subs used: James Durcan, Fergal Boland, Rory Brickenden.
Donegal meet Tyrone in the first game of the resumption of the Allianz National League two weeks from this Sunday (October 18), while two weeks later they will also host the Red Hand men in the Ulster championship quarter-final, both games in MacCumhaill Park.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

