Second Meath senior championship medal for Gaoth Dobhair man as Ratoath retain title

There was a second Meath senior championship medal for Ciaran O Fearraigh as Ratoath staged a dramatic late comeback to snatch the county title for the second year in-a-row.

O Fearraigh played a central role and despite wearing the No 2 shirt, was seen to good effect all over the field.

However, despite a good start by Ratoath, Gaeil Colmcille from Kells were in control by half-time leading by three points.

Ratoath fought back in the second half to level matters but when Gaeil Colmcille converted a penalty to go 1-13 to 0-13 ahead it looked as if the Kells men were on their way to their first title since 1991.

Ratoath were reduced to 14 men but kept going. They pulled a point back and then a mistake by a defender in failing to pick up the ball yielded a sideline kick. From the high ball in, Ratoath scrambled a goal with the last attack of the game to win 1-14 to 1-13.