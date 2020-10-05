Magnificent first Ulster title for Donegal GC, Murvagh as they take Jimmy Bruen Cup

Congratulations to Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh on winning their Ulster final in the Jimmy Bruen on Saturday, with a fantastic performance to defeat Rockmount Golf Club 4-1 at Concra Wood Golf Club in Monaghan. It was first ever Ulster title for the club.

The wins came from pairings Damian Mulhern and Danny McMenamin; Billy Madden and Sean Carlin and Oliver Plunkett and Chris Hegarty.

The other two pairings - Shaun Meehan and Tiago Kangombe and Darren Rafferty and Padraig Farragher halved their matches.

Well done to Hugh Cassidy and his team who now progress to the All Ireland semi-finals in a few weeks time here in Murvagh where they'll take on the Leinster champions.