Magnificent first Ulster title for Donegal GC, Murvagh as they take Jimmy Bruen Cup

Contact
Donegal GC celebrate Jimmy Bruen
Congratulations to Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh on winning their Ulster final in the Jimmy Bruen on Saturday, with a fantastic performance to defeat Rockmount Golf Club 4-1 at Concra Wood Golf Club in Monaghan. It was first ever Ulster title for the club.
The wins came from pairings Damian Mulhern and Danny McMenamin; Billy Madden and Sean Carlin and Oliver Plunkett and Chris Hegarty.
The other two pairings - Shaun Meehan and Tiago Kangombe and Darren Rafferty and Padraig Farragher halved their matches.
Well done to Hugh Cassidy and his team who now progress to the All Ireland semi-finals in a few weeks time here in Murvagh where they'll take on the Leinster champions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.