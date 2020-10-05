Donegal rider wins again at British Superbikes Championships

Donegal teenager Rhys Irwin continued his assault on the 600cc British Superbikes Championship at Donington Park over the weekend.

Throughout free practice he was the fastest racer but as the weather continued to deteriorate with dropping track temperatures and driving rain, qualifying was cancelled on safety grounds leaving him to start the race from pole position.

With a full grid, the 600cc race continued to thrill with the safety car being deployed mid race but going the 14 lap distance leaving a triumphant Rhys cross the finish line with a lead of 0.8 secs over the 25 year old championship leader Luxton.

This narrows the Championship gap for Rhys leaving him in second place overall heading into the last round at Brands Hatch in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, older brother Caolan - having won a double podium at the last round of BSB in Oulton Park - continued his good form and also started the race from the front row and he finished in fifth place.

His Championship standing is now fourth place overall.



Thanks must go to those who continue to support the brothers; James Gallagher Oasis Bar Letterkenny, Wesley Regan Sligo, James Gibbons & Son electrical, Denis Sheridan DS Waste, Motorcycling Ireland and Mondello Park.