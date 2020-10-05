All change as Drum Bar Golf Society hold President's Day

The Drum Bar Golf Society held its President’s Day in Letterkenny Golf Club on Saturday, September 12.

Given the unprecedented times that we’re in, it’s the first year that our President Cormac Gallagher and family were not able to join us to give us the usual good wishes.

We are all missing The Drum Bar and especially Cormac and family and the celebrations and great nights craic that we always had but we look forward to those good times hopefully soon again.

Some of the members of the Drum Bar Golf Society in Letterkenny all set to take part in their President's Day outing at Letterkenny Golf Club



In the meantime we are grateful to be out as a club playing as often as possible.

In all we had 28 players taking part in the competition and the following were the results:

1st Brian Wilson 31pts

2nd Barney Reilly 30pts

3rd Chris Weurtz 28pts

Ladies

1st Laura Crawford 26pts

Front 9: Christy Galligan 18

Back 9: Cathal Sheridan 15

Cat 1: Mary Rose Dullaghan 22pts

Cat 2: Tom Wherity 28 pts

Cat 3: Mary McGlynn 26 pts

Longest drives: Cathal Sheridan and Mary Rose Dullaghan

Nearest the pin; Paddy Delap.