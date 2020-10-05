Fixture changes for Finn Harps in weeks ahead

There have been a number of fixture changes in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Finn Harps' match against Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 10, will now take place on Tuesday, October 20, with kick-off at 5.45pm.

Bohemians v Finn Harps, originally scheduled for Friday, October 23, will now take place on Saturday, October 24 with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Due to Dundalk's involvement in the UEFA Europa League group stages, Dundalk have had two fixtures rescheduled. Waterford v Dundalk, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 24, will now take place on Sunday, October 25 with kick-off at 2pm.

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, originally scheduled for Friday, October 30, will now take place on Sunday, November 1, with kick-off at 7.30pm.